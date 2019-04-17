ACROSS THE AISLE Final Women Playwrights Presentation at Centenary Stage Co

"Across the Aisle" by Alyssa Haddad will be the final presentation in the 2019 Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwright Series on Wed, Apr 24 at 7:30 PM .

In this contemporary story of our boisterous multicultural society, a young, hip interracial couple in Brooklyn invite their very traditional families for a Thanksgiving family dinner, where they decide to drop the bomb that they are engaged. Cultural and comic collisions ensue, igniting the question, "how can one ever create a future with someone from an entirely different past?"

Playwright Alyssa Haddad is a Brooklyn-based, award-winning author and screenwriter. Her plays have been presented at the Capital Repertory Theatre, Theater for the New City, Sundog Theatre, Kraine Theatre, and The Midtown International Theatre Festival where she was the recipient of the Playwright's Award. She is an alumna of Living Room Theater's New Play Incubator Lab and a current member of New Perspectives Theatre Company's Women's Work Play Lab. She is also an Artist-In-Residence at Adams State University's Rare A.I.R program. She is a frequent columnist for Eleanora Magazine. She holds a BA in History and Writing from The College of Saint Rose and an MFA in Dramatic Writing from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. More at alyssahaddad.com

Led by Catherine Rust, the CSC Women Playwrights Series celebrates its 28th year in 2019, having featured the work of more than 78 emerging playwrights in the developmental WPS process, and having taken 18 plays to full production from the series, including "Hitlers Tasters" by Michelle Kholos Brooks, which transitioned to New York in the fall of 2018, and is on its way to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer, "The English Bride" by Lucile Lichtblau, which later transferred from CSC to a sold-out run at 59E59 Theatres in New York City, and "The Unfortunates" by Aoise Stratford, which was later featured in the NY Fringe Festival. The WPS program offers playwrights the opportunity to work with professional actors and directors in a workshop rehearsal process, and to hear their work in front of a live audience - a critical part of the development process. Lively talk-backs with the playwright and cast follow each presentation, and one play is selected each year as the winner of the Susan Glaspell Award, which promises a full production in the main-stage season at CSC and a monetary award for the playwright.

Admission to the WPS is by donation and reservations are suggested, as seating is often limited. For information and reservations, call the CSC box office at 908 979 0900, or log on to www.centenarystageco.org.

The WPS receives support from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Zonta Club of Morristown, with additional support from Grand Producer the House of the Good Shepard, and Season Sponsor Heath Village.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You