AC Ballet Announces 40th Anniversary Season Featuring THE NUTCRACKER and More!

The Atlantic City Ballet is celebrating 40 years of dance with a full schedule of performances.

The season kicks off in October with Artistic Director, Phyllis Papa's, international hit, Dracula at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater. The company will continue their residency at Caesars from October through April performing their most acclaimed ballets. In February, Ms. Papa will premier her newest ballet, Carmina Burana. In the midst of their Caesars' performances, the company will also be performing around the state at The Strand in Lakewood, Stockton PAC in Galloway and The STAC in Stafford Township. They've also added a new venue during the holiday season. The Showboat Hotel and Casino will host the ballet for four performances of It's A Shore Holiday.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences.

Caesars performance tickets go on sale Oct. 3rd. All other performances on sale NOW. Circus Maximus Theater-Caesars Hotel & Casino-Atlantic City, NJ

Sat. October 29th, 2022 Dracula_7pm

Sat. November 26th, 2022- It's A Shore Holiday-7pm

Sat. December 17th, 2022- The Nutcracker-7pm

Sat. February 25th, 2023-Carmina Burana-7pm

Sun. March 26th, 2023- Midsummer Night's Dream -5pm

Sat. April 15th, 2023- -Carmen-7pm

The Strand Theater -Lakewood, NJ

Sat. October 22nd, 2022-Dracula-7pm

Sun. December 18th, 2022- The Nutcracker -7pm

Stockton PAC-Galloway, NJ

Fri. December 9th, 2022 The Nutcracker-7pm

Sat. December 10th, 2022 The Nutcracker-11:00am & 3pm

Stafford Township Arts Center (STAC) -Manahawkin NJ

Sun. November 27th, 2022-It's A Shore Holiday-3pm

Showboat Hotel & Casino-The Bourbon Room-Atlantic City, NJ

Wed. December 21, 2022-It's A Shore Holiday-7pm

Thur. December 22, 2022-It's A Shore Holiday-7pm

Tues. December 27, 2022-It's A Shore Holiday-7pm

Wed. December 28, 2022-It's A Shore Holiday-7pm

Tickets for All Performances can be purchased by going to www.acballet.org