ABBA MANIA and SWAN LAKE Go on Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: ABBA MANIA on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at 8 p.m.; Russian National Ballet's Swan Lake on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April, 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

ABBA MANIA

Calling all dancing queens - the world's number one touring ABBA tribute concert returns to bergenPAC for a special night of music. Formed in 1999, ABBA MANIA has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. These entertainers tour the world in a quest to bring the music of the Swedish "Supergroup" to their millions of fans, old and new!

ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live, and ABBA MANIA gives fans two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA's sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. Hits include "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Mamma Mia," "The Winner Takes it All," "Fernando" and "Take a Chance on Me."

Russian National Ballet's Swan Lake

The Russian National Ballet has been bringing timeless ballet classics to the stages of North America since 1999. Founded in Moscow during the transitional period of Perestroika in the late 1980s, the company used their new-found creative freedom, influenced by the political movement, to invigorate the tradition of Russian Ballet with new developments in dance from around the world. Audiences of all ages will enjoy this classic love story that mixes magic, tragedy and romance for an unforgettable ballet experience.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





