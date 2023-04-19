A Work of Heart Productions Presents THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Next Month

A Work of Heart Productions presents The Drowsy Chaperone, a love letter to musical theatre. Experience this campy comedy up close and personal in Historic Downtown Madison with live music and hand crafted mocktails! Ready for a night on the town?

"We're thrilled to bring musical theatre to an intimate and interactive place like the METC Education Annex. The Drowsy Chaperone reminds me of my grandfather and his love for musical theater. He's 96 years old and loves the songs. "You leave the theater humming to yourself on the car ride home." This show celebrates the magic of musical theater; its simplicity and its extravagance. The pain and the joy. The camp and the drama. The painstaking hard work and most important, it's fun. Because that's what this show is. It's fun," says AWOHP founder Nicole Lippey, Drowsy director/executive producer.

Performances run May 19-20, 2023.

Cast members include: Haley Castillo (North Bergen), Nina DaCosta (East Hanover), Whitney Daniels (Ewing), Peggy Duffy Hak (Garwood), Alan Ellis (Madison), Roy Feliciano (Jersey City), Griffin Gartlgruber (Asbury), Zita Geoffroy-Heinz (Bridgewater), Krystál Lozano (Newark), Hallie Lippey (Bridgewater), Gabe Michelson (Montclair), Courtney Mincolelli (Whippany), Anatole Norland (Madison), Charlotte Speck (Whippany), Michael Zaffuto (East Hanover), Joseph Zedeny (East Windsor)

Production team includes director/executive producer and AWOHP founder Nicole Lippey, director/executive producer Angelo De Fazio, musical director Susan Braden, choreographer Jaquie Radcliff, and production stage manager Jennifer Graham-Macht.

For tickets, please visit Click Here.