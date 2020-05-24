Shutdown Streaming
A Work Of Heart Productions Presents The Living Room Concert Series

A Work of Heart Productions (WHP) presents its very first online series: "The Living Room Concert Series!" For the past number of weeks, to help lift spirits during these challenging times, WHP has been producing virtual performances, featuring performers of all types. Performers include former Off-Broadway performers, National Tour performers, and other greatly talented performers.

"The Living Room Concert Series" most recent performance episode featured Kendyl Ito and Jonathan Miller, singing "Alone In The Universe" from Seussical The Musical.

View Kendyl and Jonathan's performance below:

Tune in Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 3:00PM EST for more performances!


