A Portrait of Ray will be performed by Vanguard Theater Company through March 6, 2022.

A Portrait of Ray stars the supremely talented Dwayne Clark, a Broadway veteran featured in THE COLOR PURPLE, SPIDERMAN, IN THE HEIGHTS, RENT, and the upcoming PARADISE SQUARE. Running for two weekends only at Vanguard Theater, this is an event not to be missed.

Dwayne Clark embodies Ray Charles so convincingly it'll give you chills. An orchestra will perform some of Ray Charles' greatest hits, together with his "Raelettes." Cocktail table seating allows you to sit with your pod in our theater, which we have outfitted for COVID safety with a state of the art HVAC system, HEPA air filters, disenfectant foggers, sanitizing stations, and more!

On Saturday, February 26, salute Covenant House NJ and the Junior League of Montclair-Newark, and honor their efforts to provide 24/7 shelter, sanctuary, and support to youth overcoming homelessness!

On Friday, March 4, honor the 40th Anniversary of Toni's Kitchen!

Seating is assigned on the night of the show by the Maitre d'. To see a seating chart, please visit our Portrait of Ray Gallery.