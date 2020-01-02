5 Browns, Da Vinci, MOMIX and Snooki Are Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center

5 Browns, Da Vinci, MOMIX and Snooki are coming to the Mayo Performing Arts Center at the end of the January and Early February.

The 5 Browns

Thursday, January 30 at 7:30 pm

Piano playing siblings The 5 Browns perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 30 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$39

Due to maternity leave, Melody Brown will be replaced by Stephen Beus for this performance.

The 5 Browns are delivering on their dream to wake up classical music by introducing it to the widest, largest and most excited audience they can find. Whether performing individually or together in various combinations from duo to complex five-piano arrangements, The 5 Browns reveal a deep connection to the intent of their material while bringing a fresh energy and dynamic character to the color and tonal spectrum of their sound.

The 5 Browns - Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae - all attended New York's Juilliard School. In fact, they became the first family of five siblings ever accepted simultaneously. The quintet enjoyed their first wave of critical attention in February 2002 when People magazine dubbed them the "Fab Five" at about the same time they were featured on Oprah and 60 Minutes. The 5 Browns have released 3 CDs that each went to #1 on Billboard Magazine's Classical Album Chart. The New York Post has proclaimed: "One family, five pianos and 50 fingers add up to the biggest classical music sensation in years.When these kids do Rachmaninoff, they'll make you forget about Marshall amps."

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

Friday, January 31 at 8 pm



A special live recording of the podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey will be recorded at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, January 31 at 8 pm. Tickets are $19-$99.



"Our podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey is basically our time to gossip about celebrities!" Snooki says. "We are super excited to be bringing this on the road! Our live show will consist of us doing an episode of our podcast, talking about celeb gossip, current events and exciting news that's going on in our lives! We will always be doing audience interaction like playing games and answering fans questions. We always try to surprise the audience with a surprise guest/performance!"



International television personality, New York Times Bestselling author, and entrepreneur Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has quickly become a household name over the years and continues to take the entertainment industry by storm. Nicole was first introduced to audiences in 2009 on the record-breaking, MTV reality series "Jersey Shore." The series garnered record ratings for MTV, making it the network's most viewed series telecast ever, drawing in over 8 million viewers at its peak. From 2009-12, Nicole, known lovingly as "Snooki," captivated audiences with her trendsetting pouf hairstyle, small stature, acrobatic moves on the dance floor, and unique phrases that integrated themselves into American pop culture. In 2018, the hit series returned to MTV as "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," reuniting Nicole with her roomies and giving the series their biggest ratings to date after six years off the air. The third season is currently airing on MTV.



Aside from her work in television & writing books, Nicole has become a bonafide brand with her online store, TheSnookiShop.com that includes apparel, footwear/slippers, perfume, sunglasses, cosmetics, jewelry, headphones, phone/tablet accessories, handbags, apps, hair products, tanning products and the Snookini swimwear line. The Snooki Shop opened as a storefront in Madison, New Jersey in 2018 selling products a variety of original products and ones from the online store. She also operates her own budget-friendly Etsy shop, Nicole's Craft Room, which features homemade goods like mugs, jewelry and more, has a 5-star rating from Etsy shoppers. Additionally, Nicole has developed a passion for fitness and working out over the course of her three pregnancies and has become an advocate for healthy living and staying fit for moms of all shapes and sizes.



Nicole currently lives in East Hanover with her husband, Jionni LaValle and their three children, Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo.

Viva MOMIX

Saturday, February 1 at 8 pm

Modern dance masters MOMIX return to Mayo Performing Arts Center with a "greatest hits" program entitled "VIVA MOMIX," on Saturday, February 1 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$59.

Transporting audiences from their everyday lives to a fantasy world through its trademark use of magical lighting and imagery, MOMIX has thrilled fans in over 22 countries and has been featured on stage, screen and television. In an endless search for another gravity, Artistic Director Moses Pendleton combines athletic dance, riveting music, outrageous costumes, inventive props and pure talent to create an entertaining multimedia experience that will surprise, enchant and astonish. Experience the Exceptional.Expect the Unexpected!

Da Vinci and Michelangelo: The Titans Experience

Tuesday, February 4 at 7 pm

(Morristown) - Mark Rogers takes you back to the Italian Renaissance to look at the influence and works of Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo, Tuesday, February 4 at 7 pm. Tickets for Da Vinci and Michelangelo: The Titans Experience are $25.

Revel in an unforgettable journey through the Renaissance, as you relive the most exceptional artistic period in history. Da Vinci and Michelangelo: The Titans Experience is an experience unlike any other. This extraordinarily unique and awe-inspiring, breakneck, multimedia journey takes you through the glory years of the Italian Renaissance with da Vinci and Michelangelo as your guides. Mark Rodgers' presentation is powerful and passionate. The presentation includes 3D animations of the various Da Vinci inventions, along with images and movies of his sculptures, codices and artwork of both the artists. Rodgers' energy and passion are infectious, and you will quickly find yourself reeled into his world.

Some famous artwork which is explored during the show includes the Statue of David, Mona Lisa, Sistine Chapel, Da Vinci's magnificent machines among countless others "da Vinci and Michelangelo has everything that everyone can relate to," Rogers says. "The impact of everything they said and did can be found in our lives today."

Mark Rodgers is Director of the da Vinci Machines & Michelangelo Exhibitions for North America. The performance showcases the legendary geniuses at their very best and analyzing their work through a modern lens. The show isn't focused on telling their story but wants to be an insightful exploration of da Vinci and Michelangelo's many creations.





