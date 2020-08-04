43 NJ Independent Entertainment Venues & Promoters Join Together to Support Save Our Stages Act and RESTART Act
National Independent Venue Association has worked together to plan a local day of action for Tuesday, August 4th.
The 43 independent entertainment venues and promoters from New Jersey, all members of the recently formed National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), have worked together to plan a local day of action for Tuesday, August 4th to seek support for the Save Our Stages Act and RESTART Act, two bills that have been introduced to ensure the survival of independent venues across the nation.
The Save Our Stages Act (S. 4258), introduced by Senators Cornyn and Klobuchar, and the RESTART Act (S. 3814 / H.R. 7481), introduced by Senators Young and Bennet and Representatives Golden and Kelly, provide vital support for independent venues that have lost nearly 100% of their revenue since the pandemic began in March. These venues will remain closed well into 2021 due to safety concerns posed by large gatherings. These institutions draw most of their revenue from acts that tour the United States, and until it's safe to do so en masse, it won't be possible for venues to bring back their staff. 90% of the 2,400 national members of NIVA have stated that they will be forced to close their doors if the shutdown lasts 6 months or more and they do not get meaningful support from Congress.
As an industry, the arts sector drives more than $662 million to our state's economy, employs nearly 22,000 of its citizens, educates 1.1 million students, and brings 8.3 million people to our local communities. Venues are economic generators, beloved institutions, and most importantly, community builders. More than 1.3 million live music lovers have written letters to their elected officials via SaveOurStages.com.
NEW JERSEY-based NIVA members include:
1867 Sanctuary Arts and Culture Center - Ewing
ACI Entertainment - Belleville
Anchor Rock Club - Atlantic City
Bananas Comedy Club - Hasbrouck Heights
Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood
Bird & Betty's - Beach Haven
BRE Presents - Haddonfield
Brighton Bar - Long Branch
Club Rock - Boonton
Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank
Crossroads - Garwood
DAA Entertainment - Bradley Beach
Damn Straight Entertainment - New Brunswick
Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck
House of Independents - Asbury Park
Levoy Theatre - Millville
Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown
McCarter Theatre Center - Princeton
Metropolitan Entertainment - Livingston
Middle Valley Community Center - Long Valley
Mill Hill Basement - Trenton
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center - New Brunswick
Roy's Hall - Blairstown
Rue Events - Asbury Park
Sad Summer - Asbury Park
Shanghai Jazz Restaurant - Madison
Shea Center for Performing Arts - Wayne
Singer-Songwriter of Cape May - Cape May
South Orange Performing Arts Center - South Orange
State Theatre New Jersey - New Brunswick
Stress Factory - New Brunswick
The Chubby Pickle - Highlands
The Clubhouse of Toms River - Toms River
The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts - Toms River
The Latest Noise - Jersey City
The Newton Theatre - Newton
The Saint - Asbury Park
The Stanhope House - Stanhope
The Strand Theater - Lakewood
The Victor Vault - Berlin
UMT Presents - Allenhurst
Union Firehouse - Mount Holly
White Eagle Hall - Jersey City