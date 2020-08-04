43 NJ Independent Entertainment Venues & Promoters Join Together to Support Save Our Stages Act and RESTART Act

National Independent Venue Association has worked together to plan a local day of action for Tuesday, August 4th.

The 43 independent entertainment venues and promoters from New Jersey, all members of the recently formed National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), have worked together to plan a local day of action for Tuesday, August 4th to seek support for the Save Our Stages Act and RESTART Act, two bills that have been introduced to ensure the survival of independent venues across the nation.

The Save Our Stages Act (S. 4258), introduced by Senators Cornyn and Klobuchar, and the RESTART Act (S. 3814 / H.R. 7481), introduced by Senators Young and Bennet and Representatives Golden and Kelly, provide vital support for independent venues that have lost nearly 100% of their revenue since the pandemic began in March. These venues will remain closed well into 2021 due to safety concerns posed by large gatherings. These institutions draw most of their revenue from acts that tour the United States, and until it's safe to do so en masse, it won't be possible for venues to bring back their staff. 90% of the 2,400 national members of NIVA have stated that they will be forced to close their doors if the shutdown lasts 6 months or more and they do not get meaningful support from Congress.

As an industry, the arts sector drives more than $662 million to our state's economy, employs nearly 22,000 of its citizens, educates 1.1 million students, and brings 8.3 million people to our local communities. Venues are economic generators, beloved institutions, and most importantly, community builders. More than 1.3 million live music lovers have written letters to their elected officials via SaveOurStages.com.

NEW JERSEY-based NIVA members include:

1867 Sanctuary Arts and Culture Center - Ewing

ACI Entertainment - Belleville

Anchor Rock Club - Atlantic City

Bananas Comedy Club - Hasbrouck Heights

Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood

Bird & Betty's - Beach Haven

BRE Presents - Haddonfield

Brighton Bar - Long Branch

Club Rock - Boonton

Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank

Crossroads - Garwood

DAA Entertainment - Bradley Beach

Damn Straight Entertainment - New Brunswick

Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck

House of Independents - Asbury Park

Levoy Theatre - Millville

Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown

McCarter Theatre Center - Princeton

Metropolitan Entertainment - Livingston

Middle Valley Community Center - Long Valley

Mill Hill Basement - Trenton

New Brunswick Performing Arts Center - New Brunswick

Roy's Hall - Blairstown

Rue Events - Asbury Park

Sad Summer - Asbury Park

Shanghai Jazz Restaurant - Madison

Shea Center for Performing Arts - Wayne

Singer-Songwriter of Cape May - Cape May

South Orange Performing Arts Center - South Orange

State Theatre New Jersey - New Brunswick

Stress Factory - New Brunswick

The Chubby Pickle - Highlands

The Clubhouse of Toms River - Toms River

The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts - Toms River

The Latest Noise - Jersey City

The Newton Theatre - Newton

The Saint - Asbury Park

The Stanhope House - Stanhope

The Strand Theater - Lakewood

The Victor Vault - Berlin

UMT Presents - Allenhurst

Union Firehouse - Mount Holly

White Eagle Hall - Jersey City

