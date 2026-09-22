1776 Will Come to Wayne Community Center This November
Director Maren Sugarman leads this 1969 Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone.
Tony Award-winning musical comes to the Wayne Community Center November 13-15 as America marks its 250th anniversary!
Two hundred and fifty years ago, a group of opinionated, stubborn and deeply divided delegates gathered in Philadelphia and somehow managed
to create a new nation. This November, the Theater League of Clifton brings their story to thestage with "1776", the Tony Award-winning musical about the tumultuous days leading to the Declaration of Independence. Directed by Maren Sugarman, the production will be presented November 13-15, 2026, at the Wayne Community Center, 1 Pike Drive in Wayne.
Set during the sweltering summer of 1776, the musical follows the determined and frequently exasperated John Adams as he tries to convince the Second Continental Congress that the thirteen colonies must declare their independence from Great Britain. Along the way, he finds allies in the irreverent Benjamin Franklin and reluctant Thomas Jefferson - and formidable opposition from delegates who have little interest in revolution.
With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, "1776" transforms the debates surrounding American independence into a battle of personalities, politics and principles. The musical originally opened on Broadway in 1969 and won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. More than half a century later, its portrayal of an argumentative Congress wrestling with compromise, regional divisions, slavery and the meaning of liberty remains strikingly relevant.
The production also arrives at an especially fitting moment. Throughout 2026, communities across the country are commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and reflecting on the ideals, contradictions and continuing story that began in Philadelphia two-and-a-half centuries ago. Sugarman returns to the Theater League of Clifton after directing several previous productions, including Oliver!, Waiting for Christmas, Man of La
Mancha, Murder on the Menu and The Altos.
Performances of 1776 will take place November 13-15, 2026, at the Wayne Community Center, 1 Pike Drive, Wayne, NJ. Tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors and students. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or larger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theaterleagueofclifton.com or reserved by calling (973) 928-7668 and paid via check mailed to P.O. Box 4072, Clifton, NJ 07012.
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