10th Annual New Play-Reading Festival Announced at The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong has announced four plays selected for their 10th Annual New Play-Reading Festival happening March 26th through the 28th. In the New Play-Reading Festival, four brand-new plays for young audiences, chosen from 150 submitted works, will be read by artists in a virtual setting on Zoom.

Following each reading, the entire family can participate in a discussion of the work with the professional team including the playwrights. One of the four plays will be selected to become a fully mounted Main Stage production in 2022! The four plays selected for the festival are: GEORGIA MAE JAMES UNPLUGS AMERICA by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder, WHO'S AFRAID OF THE BIG BAD BOOK? by Maryanne Melloan Woods and Jack Mitchell, LETTERS FROM LISETTE by Claudia Haas and ANNE OF GREEN GABLES by Donna Hoke.

Georgia Mae James Unplugs America

by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder (Tennessee)

Friday, March 26th at 7:30PM on ZOOM | Directed by: Najah Johnson

Sometimes in order to feel connected, you have to unplug. When Georgia Mae is left home alone with her two older siblings while her parents take the train into the city, she comes up with big plans for the night. However, Georgia Mae finds herself disappointed when Imogene and Henry are too invested in the electronic devices to play with her. So Georgia Mae decides to shut down the power grid so they won't have any distractions. However, when they realize their parents are now stranded in the city and can't get home, the three set off on an adventure to restore power. Along the way they meet a variety of people who help them on their journey, and ultimately, they learn about the simple pleasures of being together -- and unplugged.

Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Book?

by Maryanne Melloan Woods and Jack Mitchell (New Jersey/New York)

Saturday, March 27th at 1:00PM on ZOOM | Directed by Emily James

"Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Book?" is a fun family musical in one act. It's the story of 8 year old Herb, who loves his storybooks, but doesn't take very good care of them. One night when his friend Ezzie is sleeping over, Herb falls asleep while reading his book of fairy tales. When he wakes up, he's inside the book, face to face with different characters as he journeys through the book. The characters are not very happy about how Herb has "ruined" their stories by doodling, cutting things out and dropping food in the book. None of the stories work properly any more, thanks to him! On his journey to find a way out of the book, Herb learns that stories belong to everyone, so he needs to take better care of his things.

Letters from Lisette by Claudia Haas (Minnesota)

Saturday, March 27th at 4PM on ZOOM | Directed by Natalie Kane

There is a story that Kafka found a young girl weeping in a park. He tried to console her, but she was bereft. She had lost her doll and would never get over it. Kafka announces that he has a letter that he found and he wonders if it could be from her doll. It was! And so began a three-week correspondence where Kafka wrote letters for the girl from her travelling doll. Her doll was not lost. She was merely looking for an adventure.

Anne of Green Gables by Donna Hoke (New York)

Sunday, March 28th at 2PM on ZOOM | Directed by Natalie Bailey

When Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert decide to take in foster child Anne instead of the boy they requested, it's with the hope that they can do her some good. As Anne comes of age, her curiosity, imagination, and capacity for love teaches all three of them what it means to create family and the importance of commitment to it. Adapted freely and timelessly from the classic by L.M. Montgomery.

Admission is $5 per reading and registration opens March 22nd. For further information, visit our website at www.growingstage.com or contact the Box Office at boxoffice@growingstage.com or call (973)347-4946.