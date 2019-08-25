10HL Responds To Laura Spencer Laughing at Prince George For Taking Ballet

10 Hairy Legs, the male repertory dance company, has released the following statement regarding Lara Spencer laughing at Prince George taking ballet classes.

Read the full statement below:

10 Hairy Legs, the male repertory dance company, opposes any form of discrimination: age / culture / gender / social / racial / religious / etc. We find Ms. Spencer's off-handed remarks about Prince George's pending dance lessons as offensive and shortsighted. We embrace all those who seek to discover their future, their human potential, or their possible profession in ways that are not always approved and / or perceived as acceptable and / or obvious.

Artistic Director Randy James noted, "Our dancers -- all male -- are extraordinarily hard working, exceptionally gifted, and highly proficient artists whose training equals that of any professional athlete. As modern dancers, their training also includes ballet lessons that serve as a foundation for dance technique. In our work we strive to break down negative perceptions of men in dance and their role in all circumstances, interactions, settings - through public performances, education programs and open-ended dialogues that serve to enlighten, inspire and challenge awareness.

Ms. Spencer's indefensible comments are antithetical to creativity, inclusion, and the indomitable spirit of unlimited capacity and liberty."

10 Hairy Legs, a male repertory company, provides a lens to experience the broad spectrum of dance. Widely acclaimed for its aggressive commissioning of new works and curation of master works, we have served more than 85,000 patrons, students, artists and educators since our founding in 2012, nationally and internationally. Commissions: Doug Varone, Doug Elkins, Tiffany Mills, Manuel Vignoulle, Julie Bour, Megan Williams, Adam Barruch, Al Blackstone, Larry Keigwin, Raja Feather Kelly, Nicholas Sciscione and Yin Yue. Broadcasts have included NJTV's State of the Arts, The Meredith Vieira Show and Nick Cannon's Red Nose Dancathon. Dance Education is an important part of our mission and we provide a wide range of programs for all ages exemplifying the many facets of maleness expressed through dance to more than 2,500 students and educators each year.





