Jim Henson's FRAGGLE ROCK and MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS Go on Sale at bergenPAC This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC has announced two new shows. Magical Mystery Doors – Beatles, Zeppellin, Doors Tribute on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE on Sunday, April 13, 2025 at 3 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Magical Mystery Doors – Beatles, Zeppellin, Doors Tribute

Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$29-$59

The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors. These three iconic groups have changed the face of music as we know it. Their songs have become part of our history. Their melodies have moved people everywhere to “Come Together” in their love of music. Magical Mystery Doors combines some of these classic compositions in ways that surprise and delight audiences time and time again.

The melody from The Doors' “Hello, I Love You” laying atop Led Zeppelin's “Misty Mountain Hop.” The pounding beat of Zep's “When The Levee Breaks” coupled with the serene strumming of The Beatles' “Dear Prudence.” The thematic sequence of The Rain Song – Riders On The Storm – Here Comes The Sun. These rare arrangements take crowds on an unexpected and exhilarating journey “Over The Hills And Far Away.”

Magical Mystery Doors also enhances the audience experience with a captivating visual presentation. Modern video screens and a stunning array of lighting allow this act to create an environment where the music comes to life. Fans young and old can “Break On Through” their daily distractions in this immersive and mesmerizing show.

Come take a step through the “Magical Mystery Doors” for a night you won't soon forget!

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

Sunday, April 13, 2024 at 3 p.m.

$29-$59

Gobo, Red, Mokey, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle discover the legend of the Celebration Stone - an ancient Fraggle treasure that has the power to bring everyone together for the greatest party of all time but was shattered and lost generations ago. As the Fraggles set off on an exhilarating, adventurous journey exploring exciting new caves within Fraggle Rock and even beyond, they discover magic that they never knew existed and learn to work together to unite the lost pieces of the magical artifact.

Can the Fraggles succeed in their quest to bring the Celebration Stone back to Fraggle Rock so everyone can enjoy the most incredible party in Fraggle history? And along the way, will they find something even more memorable and heartfelt than they could have ever imagined?

Featuring gorgeous new walk-around versions of the Fraggles, puppet sized and mechanized Doozers, an appearance from the giant Gorgs, and exclusive new wondrous puppet creatures all from the acclaimed Jim Henson's Creature Shop, along with fan-favorite songs and exciting visual effects, this all-new musical stage adventure will welcome audiences into the incredible world of the iconic and beloved Fraggle Rock in a whole new way!

Written and directed by John Tartaglia (Avenue Q, Shrek the Musical, Stephen Schwartz's The Secret Silk) the first-ever live show will include fantastic in-theater immersive special effects, audience interactivity, magical heartwarming moments, hilarious and endearing new characters, and much more to make this unforgettable theater experience perfect for families with young first-time theater goers, and for Fraggle Rock fans who remain young at heart.

Comments