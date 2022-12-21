Entertain and Dine NJ Style-New Brunswick Edition
Entertain and Dine NJ Style-New Brunswick Edition
In our Entertain and Dine series, we are showcasing New Brunswick where George Street Playhouse and Crossroads Theatre Company have productions at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) Get your tickets and plan a meal while you're in town.
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) houses the renowned George Street Playhouse that is presenting the new show, Joy, The Musical through December 30th. Crossroads Theatre Company at NBPAC will be presenting the comedy, Chicken & Biscuits through December 31st. For ticketing to the shows, visit: https://nbpac.org/.
Catherine Lombardi and Stage Left Steak - Just steps from NBPAC are the dining establishments beloved by theatregoers and many more. Catherine Lombardi offers traditional and creative Italian Fare while Stage Left Steak is a favorite area steakhouse. For Catherine Lombardi, visit https://www.catherinelombardi.com/. For Stage Left Steak, visit https://www.stageleft.com/.
Photo Credit: For Joy, The Musical by T. Charles Erickson
December 21, 2022
