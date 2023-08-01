Centenary Stage Company Enters Second and Final Weekend of SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

The musical continues this week from Wednesday, August 2ndÂ â€“ Sunday, August 9th.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

Â Centenary Stage Companyâ€™s production ofÂ Seussical the MusicalÂ continues this week from Wednesday, August 2ndÂ â€“ Sunday, August 9th. This marks the final weekend of the production, which is the last in the lineup of Summerfest 2023 for CSC.Â Seussicalâ„¢Â will finish its run, on August 6 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $25.50 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. The Summerfest musical also feature a family matinee at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 2ndÂ which features a special group rate for groups of 10+ people, as well as family night on Thursday evening performances, with Buy One, Get One ticket special beginning at 5:30 PM in person at the box office. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visitÂ Click HereÂ or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussicalâ„¢, features a book and music by Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime).Â  Co-Conceived by Ahrens, Flaherty, and Eric Idle and based on the Works of Dr. Seuss, Seussicalâ„¢ is a journey through the stories of Dr. Seuss featuring the plots formÂ Horton Hears a Who, The Cat in the Hat,Â andÂ Horton Hatches the Egg.Â Audiences can expect to see well-known characters likeÂ Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and Jojo â€“ the smallest Who of all.

The Cat in the Hat serves as the narrator and tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Performance dates and times forÂ Seussicalâ„¢Â are Wednesday, August 2ndÂ at 10:00 am; Thursday, August 3 at 7:30 pm; Friday, August 4 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, August 5 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, August 6 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.50 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances. Seussicalâ„¢ Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.Â www.mtishows.com.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visitÂ Click HereÂ or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2023 Summer Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of Summer Sponsor: Explore Warren, as well as, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd.




Recommended For You