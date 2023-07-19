CSC Summerfest Continues With Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band This Weekend

Centenary Stage Company continues their Summerfest lineup of events with a concert event on July 22nd at 8pm featuring The Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Band. This performance will take place in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $35.00 for orchestra seats, $30.00 for balcony seats, and ticket prices increase by $5.00 the day of the performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band is a group of musicians and vocalists whose roots are in gospel music. They share a great love and appreciation for the style and musicianship of the hit band of the 70's, 80's and 90's: Earth, Wind and Fire. and the Grammy-award winning band has sold out venues globally and continues to record and perform, going strong for over four decades.

The EWF Tribute Band is based in Maryland and actively supports its local community, performing at fund raisers, church events, and local historic venues such as the Howard Theater. The Tribute Band pays homage to Earth Wind & Fire, bringing to life the R&B, funk and Jazz sounds that continue to inspire and influence even the contemporary entertainers of today. From the funky and "earthy" grooves, to the complex lyrics and orchestrations, the Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band strives to bring the music of the 70s to new audiences every year.

The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band will take place on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $35.00 for orchestra seats, $30.00 for balcony seats, and ticket prices increase by $5.00 the day of the performance.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2023 Summer Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of Summer Sponsor: Explore Warren, as well as, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd.