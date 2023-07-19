CSC Summerfest Continues With Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band This Weekend

The performance is on July 22nd at 8pm.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company Photo 2 Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company in Montclair
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater Photo 4 Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater

CSC Summerfest Continues With Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band This Weekend

Centenary Stage Company continues their Summerfest lineup of events with a concert event on July 22nd at 8pm featuring The Earth Wind & Fire Tribute Band. This performance will take place in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $35.00 for orchestra seats, $30.00 for balcony seats, and ticket prices increase by $5.00 the day of the performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band is a group of musicians and vocalists whose roots are in gospel music. They share a great love and appreciation for the style and musicianship of the hit band of the 70's, 80's and 90's: Earth, Wind and Fire. and the Grammy-award winning band has sold out venues globally and continues to record and perform, going strong for over four decades.

The EWF Tribute Band is based in Maryland and actively supports its local community, performing at fund raisers, church events, and local historic venues such as the Howard Theater. The Tribute Band pays homage to Earth Wind & Fire, bringing to life the R&B, funk and Jazz sounds that continue to inspire and influence even the contemporary entertainers of today. From the funky and "earthy" grooves, to the complex lyrics and orchestrations, the Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band strives to bring the music of the 70s to new audiences every year.

The Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band will take place on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $35.00 for orchestra seats, $30.00 for balcony seats, and ticket prices increase by $5.00 the day of the performance.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2023 Summer Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of Summer Sponsor: Explore Warren, as well as, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
YES, Bret Michaels, Mike Tramp, Vitamin String Quartet, Cirque Musica Now On Sale At Berge Photo
YES, Bret Michaels, Mike Tramp, Vitamin String Quartet, Cirque Musica Now On Sale At BergenPAC

bergenPAC announces five new shows going on sale this week: YES: Classic Tales of YES on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m.; Songs of White Lion featuring Mike Tramp on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 at 8 p.m.; Vitamin String Quartet on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at 8 p.m.; Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at 8 p.m.; Brett Michaels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at 8 p.m.

2
Brother Sister Duo Pimpinela Tour Comes To Newark November 8 Photo
Brother Sister Duo Pimpinela Tour Comes To Newark November 8

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Argentinian Latin/Pop singers brother and sister duo Pimpinela to Newark on Wednesday, November 8th at 8:00 p.m.

3
R&B Icon Monica Set To Bring Her CODE RED EXPERIENCE Tour To NJPAC With Special Guest Photo
R&B Icon Monica Set To Bring Her CODE RED EXPERIENCE Tour To NJPAC With Special Guest We Ani, October 1

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) R&B sensation Monica is set to take the stage, Bringing her 'Code Red Experience' Tour to Newark on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

4
Dont Miss Jiehae Parks PEERLESS at Princeton Summer Theater Photo
Don't Miss Jiehae Park's PEERLESS at Princeton Summer Theater

Experience the dark comedy retelling of Macbeth in Jiehae Park's Peerless at Princeton Summer Theater. This rapid-paced and shocking satire takes a closer look at the cutthroat world of college admissions and what it means to be an Asian-American teenage girl. Don't miss this unforgettable production!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast! Video Video: Rachelle Ann Go, Jason Arrow, & More Lead HAMILTON International Tour; Meet the Cast!
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy' Video
Watch ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Crazy'
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Jeremy Jordan is Getting Ready to Head Back to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus' Video
Justin Guarini & ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Perform 'Circus'
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peerless
Princeton Summer Theater (7/20-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Galvin Cello Quartet
Morris Museum (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Me, Myself & Barbra
Surflight Theatre (8/14-8/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Assassins
Music Mountain Theatre (7/14-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You