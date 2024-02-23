Writers on a New England Stage Presents Barbara McQuade, Elizabeth Kolbert & Doris Kearns Goodwin

New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall announced the Spring line-up for their award-winning series, Writers on a New England Stage.

Featured authors include MSNBC's legal expert Barbara McQuade; bestselling author Elizabeth Kolbert with the 10th Anniversary edition of her book; and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin. These three women join Writers on a New England Stage for conversations, ideas, and critical information needed in today's world and climate.

Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m., MSNBC's legal expert Barbara McQuade presents ATTACK FROM WITHIN: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America, moderated by NHPR's Casey McDermott.

Attack from Within is an urgent, comprehensive explanation of the ways disinformation is impacting democracy and practical solutions that can be pursued to strengthen the public, media, and truth-based politics. McQuade breaks down the ways disinformation has become a tool to drive voters to extremes, disempower our legal structures, and consolidate power in the hands of the few.

Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m., Elizabeth Kolbert celebrates the 10th Anniversary edition of her Pulitzer Prize winner and instant New York Times bestseller, THE SIXTH EXTINCTION, moderated by NHPR's Mara Hoplamazian.

The two-time winner of the National Magazine Award and New Yorker writer Elizabeth Kolbert draws on the work of scores of researchers in half a dozen disciplines, accompanying many of them into the field, monitoring the sixth extinction, predicted to be the most devastating extinction event since the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs. This time around, the cataclysm is us.

Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m., #1 New York Times bestselling and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin presents her new book AN UNFINISHED LOVE STORY: A PERSONAL HISTORY OF THE 1960s, moderated by NHPR's Rebecca Lavoie.

Doris Kearns Goodwin, one of America's most beloved historians, artfully weaves together biography, memoir, and history in the emotional journey she and her husband, Dick Goodwin, embarked upon in the last years of his life as they sifted through more than three hundred boxes of letters, diaries, documents, and memorabilia that Dick had saved—an unparalleled personal time capsule of the 1960s.

All events start at 7 p.m. and include a moderated literary conversation with hosts from New Hampshire Public Radio, including Casey McDermott, Mara Hoplamazian, and Rebecca Lavoie.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Barbara McQuade is a professor from practice at the University of Michigan Law School, where she teaches courses in criminal law, criminal procedure, national security, and data privacy. She is also a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC and a co-host of the podcast #SistersInLaw. From 2010 to 2017, McQuade served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Ms. McQuade was appointed by President Barack Obama and was the first woman to serve in her position.

Elizabeth Kolbert is a staff writer at The New Yorker. She is the author of Field Notes from a Catastrophe: Man, Nature, and Climate Change, Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future, and The Sixth Extinction, for which she won the Pulitzer Prize. She lives in Williamstown, Massachusetts. For her work at The New Yorker, where she's a staff writer, she has received two National Magazine Awards and the Blake-Dodd Prize from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Doris Kearns Goodwin's work for President Johnson inspired her career as a presidential historian. She is the author of Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream, the Pulitzer Prize-winning No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, the Lincoln Prize-winning Team of Rivals (in part the basis for Steven Spielberg's film Lincoln), and the Carnegie Medal-winning The Bully Pulpit, about the friendship between Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft. Her last book, Leadership: In Turbulent Times was the inspiration for the History Channel docuseries on Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and Franklin Roosevelt, which she executive produced.

TICKETS

The ticket packages vary by event and can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.