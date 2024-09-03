Weathervane Theatre To Host Second Annual New Works Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Weathervane Theatre will present the return of North Country New Works-a new works festival celebrating new voices, works, and the creative spirit. This year's festival will feature excerpts from 7 new works written by and featuring Weathervane company members. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa, Resilient Buildings Group, and Ben & Brad sponsor this festival.

The festival is coordinated by Weathervane's Producing Artistic Director, Ethan Paulini.

"Developing and supporting new works is integral to my personal mission," said Paulini. "With projects like last season's Primary and this season's The Story Goes On: The Songs of Maltby and Shire, we are offering our patrons the chance to experiences unique to our theatre. I am particularly committed to using our space and resources as a chance for new voices to be developed. NCNW offers us a chance to source those voices from within our very own dynamic community."

Each piece is created, directed, and performed by Weathervane's Season 59 company members. The pieces vary in length, genre, style, and format and include an exciting combination of play readings, excerpts from new musicals, dance, and more. Audience members will be able to provide thoughtful feedback to help these new works along their journey from page to stage. Each piece will be performed on both nights of the festival.

The pieces being featured include:

My Place in Nature-a new play by Weathervane Lead Scenic Artist Pyper K Williams. Directed by Weathervane Technical Director Camden Dalie Keech and performed by Williams.

Allegory of a Library-a new piece of micro theatre by Weathervane Assistant Stage Manager Kenzie Kilroy. Directed by Kilroy, the cast includes Danielle Barrett, Nicholas Deapo, Jeremy Lloyd, and Lew Whitener.

Claudia Canuto Original Music-new musical pieces composed and performed by Weathervane Guest Youth Artist Claudia Canuto

The Ballad of James Lenard-a solo bass and vocal piece composed and performed by Weathervane Resident Bassist AC Muench with additional lyrics by Maeve Brady

Angel-a solo bass piece composed and performed by Weathervane Resident Bassist AC Muench

Dani on Tap-a tap number choreographed by Weathervane Residence Manager and Acting Company Member Danielle Barrett, accompanied by a jazz trio of Andrew Morrissey on keys, AC Muench on bass, and Vero Villalobos on drums.

Glock 17-returning from last season's festival is this exciting new play by Weathervane Resident drummer Vero Villalobos. Directed by Ethan Paulini, the cast includes Villalobos, Julia Bogdanoff, Nick Deapo, and Robert H. Fowler.

Performed to in-person audiences only, masks are not required but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

North Country New Works will perform on Friday, September 6, at 7 PM and Sunday, September 8, at 6 PM. Tickets are $10.

Weathervane's 59th rep season runs now - October 19. Additional productions include The Full Monty, Clue, Romeo & Juliet, Cabaret, and What the Constitution Means to Me. Single tickets are now available at www.weathervanenh.org.

The Weathervane Box Office is open on performance days from 10 AM to 12 PM and again two hours before performance time through the curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at weathervanenh.org.

