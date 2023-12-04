Weathervane Theatre Inaugural Holiday Season Premieres Sunday

Weathervane Theatre will present its inaugural holiday season this Sunday, December 10 through Sunday, December 17.

Featuring four veterans of the Weathervane stage, the holiday season company will perform two productions—Who's Holiday! and Winter Wonderettes—in alternating rep over one week in three locations. Bretton Woods Vacations, Crosstown Motors, and Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa proudly sponsor Weathervane's inaugural holiday season.

"For as long as I have been Weathervane's Producing Artistic Director, our audiences have asked for holiday programming," said Ethan Paulini. "I'm so excited to finally be able to give the North Country some high-quality holiday entertainment featuring some of our most beloved performers!"

The first production of Weathervane's holiday season—Who's Holiday!—is an adults-only comedy about How The Grinch Stole Christmas' Cindy Lou Who, who is now all grown up and lives in a trailer park. Wildly funny, Matthew Lombardo's heartfelt comedy finds us as guests at Cindy Lou Who's Christmas party as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.

This solo show stars Marisa Kirby. Kirby's credits include six seasons at the Weathervane featured in roles ranging from Miss Adelaide (Guys and Dolls) to Alice Murphy (Bright Star - New New Hampshire Theatre Award nomination) and the Off-Broadway Drama Desk-nominated production of Baby.

Opening on December 12 in Weathervane's holiday season is the family-friendly jukebox musical Winter Wonderettes by Roger Bean. A sequel to last year's The Marvelous Wonderettes, join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy for a rockin' holiday party! Packed with your favorite '60s versions of holiday classics like "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," "Jingle Bell Rock," and "Winter Wonderland," this is a holiday treat for all ages with no wrapping required!

Winter Wonderettes features Kirby, who reprises her role of Suzy from last year's production. Joining her from 2022's Marvelous Wonderettes is Jewell Noel as Betty Jean. Rounding out the cast are Weathervane alumna Nicole Fluegge as Cindy Lou and Grace Livingston Kramer as Missy.

Ethan Paulini directs both productions. Winter Wonderettes is music directed by Andrew Morrissey and features a live band (Morrissey on the keyboard, reeds player Kevin Silva, and percussionist Rick Erwin). Weathervane's holiday season also includes design and supervision by Rien Schlecht and Billy Smith, with assistance from Scout Hough. Egypt Dixon is the production stage manager. Isaiah Parnell and Ryan Rosenthal provide additional support for these productions.

A limited engagement, Weathervane has partnered with two additional venues to offer various entertainment experiences. For patrons in the North Country, they can choose between a traditional theatre experience and see a show at the Weathervane Theatre, or they can go to the Crystal Ballroom at Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa for a dinner theatre experience where the ticket includes a three-course meal and a cocktail hour. Tickets for performances at Mountain View Grand are on sale through Friday, December 8, for the December 12 performance of Winter Wonderettes and through Monday, December 11, for the December 14 performance of Who's Holiday! Both performances start at 7 PM with a 6 PM cocktail hour.

For patrons near Boston, Improper Bostonian Shows will host performances at Plymouth's Memorial Hall in Plymouth, MA, on December 16th and 17th. Performances in the North Country (Whitefield, NH) run Sunday, December 10th, through Friday, December 15th.

Tickets for all three venues are on sale now at weathervanenh.org.The Weathervane Box Office is currently operating on an off-season schedule. Please allow 24 hours for correspondence by phone (603-837-9322) or email (boxoffice@weathervanenh.org). The physical box office, located at 389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield, will be open one hour before showtime on December 10, 11, 14, and 15.

The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. It has presented high-quality professional productions of plays and musicals for over half a century. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alums 2021 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, and recent Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel.