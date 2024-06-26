WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Opens Wednesday at Weathervane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Weathervane Theatre will present What the Constitution Means to Me. Sponsored by the Martland Family Fund, this play performs in alternating repertory through July 6, 2024.

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the U.S. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Pulitzer Prize finalist and a Tony Award nominee, Schreck's timely and boundary-breaking show breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.

“As someone with a tradition of rereading the Constitution every Presidential Inauguration Day, I was really excited to see this show on Broadway in 2019,” said Strandemo. “I thought it was smart, funny, heartbreaking, and intensely human. The brilliance of the play is that it is incredibly specific to Heidi Schreck's life, and yet in that specificity, we somehow find the universality of our common story. “

Now in her fourth season at the Weathervane, Strandemo's on-stage appearances include Beautiful, North Country Shakes, and The Congresswomen. Also a playwright, Strandemo authored The Congresswomen and Weathervane's first commissioned play—the award-winning Primary. Strandemo shares additional parallels with Constitution's author, Heidi Schreck.

“Like Heidi, I used scholarship money from the American Legion to help pay for college,” said Strandemo. “My dad was a proud Legionnaire and would occasionally judge the type of contests you'll see on stage. And as a playwright who often writes about the theatrics of politics, there's a shared sensibility for sure that makes playing this role incredibly personal. But also, simply living as a woman in this country means I would have had a lot of parallels to this story even without that background.”

Joining Strandemo in the cast for What the Constitution Means to Me is Nathaniel P. Claridad and local youth performers Ophelia Beebe (Lisbon Regional School) and Claudia Canuto (St. Johnsbury Academy).

What the Constitution Means to Me is directed by Ethan Paulini. What the Constitution Means to Me features design by Scout Hough (lighting and set design), Alexander Pikiben (sound design), AP Pikiben (costume design), Billy Smith (properties design, production coordinator, scenic charge), and Claire Vogt (properties design). Additional creative team: Reed Davis (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon and Emma Aldrich Jordan (assistant stage management), Camden Dalie Keech (technical director), and Pyper K Williams (lead scenic artist).

Performed to in-person audiences only, masks are not required, but always welcomed. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning.

What the Constitution Means to Me opens Wednesday, June 26th, and performs in alternating repertory through Saturday, July 6th. It runs 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 12+ due its thoughtful discussions regarding domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and abortion. Contains adult language and themes.

More Information

Special events for What the Constitution Means to Me include an opening night reception following the Wednesday, June 26th performance where patrons can mix and mingle with the cast and the creative team with this intimate ticketed event. Reception includes a complimentary glass of champagne and drink specials.

The 7:30 PM performance on Thursday, June 27th is part of Weathervane's Pride Night series, which features specially priced tickets, drink specials, and a post-show Q&A with the cast and creative team. Weathervane's 59th season runs June 13 - October 13.

Additional season 59 productions include The Wedding Singer, Skeleton Crew, The Story Goes On: The Songs of Maltby and Shire, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Full Monty, Clue, Romeo & Juliet, and Cabaret.

Single tickets and ticket subscriptions are now available at www.weathervanenh.org. Season 59 tickets start at $24. A limited number of rush tickets for people ages 35 and under for What the Constitution Means to Me are available one hour before showtime for $10. Rush tickets must be purchased in person at the box office. Cash only. Valid ID required.

The Weathervane Box Office is open on performance days from 10 AM to 12 PM and again two hours before performance time through curtain. Tickets are available by phone (603-837-9322), in person (389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield, NH), and online at weathervanenh.org.

Comments