WALDEN Will Open Pontine Theatre's 50th Season

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Pontine Theatre's 50th Season opens October 2-3-4 with 2pm performances of WALDEN by guest artist, Bill George, founding director of Bethlehem, PA's Kingfisher Theatre. He is the recipient of a Fringe First Award for oustanding new work at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

This original production features Thoreau's text mounted in a frame of gestural simplicity and direct address. It is the story of an innocent soul, troubled by his times, who retreats to the woods to understand the full meaning of life and to test the validity of the many assumptions about living that society takes for granted. While there, he has many Adventures and natural encounters and comes to understand the ultimate frustration, joy and necessity of the individual's quest for meaning.

Pontine's 1845 Plains Schoolhouse Theatre is located in Portsmouth, NH at #1 Plains Ave. Free parking is available onsite. Tickets may be purchased online at www.pontine.org ($32. Adults / $29 Seniors). Information: 603-436-6660.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 02 Hrs 55 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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