WALDEN Will Open Pontine Theatre's 50th Season
Bill George, founding director of Kingfisher Theatre and a Fringe First Award recipient, directs the production at Pontine's 1845 Plains Schoolhouse Theatre.
Pontine Theatre's 50th Season opens October 2-3-4 with 2pm performances of WALDEN by guest artist, Bill George, founding director of Bethlehem, PA's Kingfisher Theatre. He is the recipient of a Fringe First Award for oustanding new work at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
This original production features Thoreau's text mounted in a frame of gestural simplicity and direct address. It is the story of an innocent soul, troubled by his times, who retreats to the woods to understand the full meaning of life and to test the validity of the many assumptions about living that society takes for granted. While there, he has many Adventures and natural encounters and comes to understand the ultimate frustration, joy and necessity of the individual's quest for meaning.
Pontine's 1845 Plains Schoolhouse Theatre is located in Portsmouth, NH at #1 Plains Ave. Free parking is available onsite. Tickets may be purchased online at www.pontine.org ($32. Adults / $29 Seniors). Information: 603-436-6660.
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