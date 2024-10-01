Two One-Person Plays Coming To Park Theatre This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two acclaimed one-person plays will be presented on Jaffrey's Park Theatre stage in November. Samuel Gallu's historical play, Give ‘Em Hell, Harry! has a single performance on Saturday, November 2 at 7:30pm.

Peter Fogel stars in his own comedy entitled, Til Death Do Us Part… You First! with two performances, Friday, November 8 at 7:30pm and Saturday, November 9 at 2pm. Give 'Em Hell, Harry! is a faithful and often humorous portrayal of President Harry S.

Truman's life and presidency. It spans his childhood, his "political apprenticeship" as a judge in Jackson County, MO, his years in the US Senate and his momentous two terms as President. Actor James Whitmore originated the role in 1975. Clifton Truman Daniel took up the mantle in October of 2017, marking the first time in history a US president would be portrayed onstage by a direct descendant. Mr. Daniel has performed the role to critical acclaim all over the United States and Europe. He has also written two books about his grandparents.

Til Death Do Us Part… You First! will tickle your funny bone again and again. Directed by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri (The Usual Suspects, Bullets Over Broadway, A Bronx Tale), and starring Peter Fogel (My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy!) Til Death Do Us Part… You First! is a tour-de-force performance that reminds audiences of the ups and downs of love and marriage. Combining fast-paced comedy with a grounded sense of pathos, the 90-minute monologue written and performed by Peter Fogel chronicles the comedian's personal journey to find acceptance. This hilarious multi-media solo show is about a comedian and eternal bachelor who is dumped by his girlfriend on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over). Fogel has the audience roaring with laughter as he relates one bold and wacky anecdote after another!

Tickets for Give 'Em Hell, Harry! are $40, $45 and $50. Tickets for Til Death Do Us Part… You First! are $30. All seats are reserved for both shows. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales for businesses, schools, and organizations are available.

Comments