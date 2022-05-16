Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience Film Has Special One Night Screening At Park Theatre

Journey inside the minds of Grammy Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots, as the epic Scaled And Icy album release celebration from 2021 comes to cinemas worldwide including The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on May 19.

Experience the psychedelic reimagined take on live theater and performance again, but this time on a massive scale. With the audio and video remastered for the big screen, and the addition of never-before-seen content, the Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience immerses you deep into the eclectic catalog and imagination of one of the most creative acts in music.

The film will be presented in The Park's state-of-the-art Eppes Auditorium with its 27 foot wide massive screen and 17-speaker ULTRA surround sound. This will be a musical experience that will shake fans to the core.

Twenty One Pilots is a musical duo from Columbus, Ohio. The band was formed in 2009 by lead vocalist Tyler Joseph along with Nick Thomas and Chris Salih, who both left in 2011. Since their departure, the line-up has consisted of Joseph and drummer Josh Dun. The duo is best known for their singles "Stressed Out", "Ride", and "Heathens". The group received a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for "Stressed Out". The band independently released two albums, Twenty One Pilots (2009) and Regional at Best (2011), before being signed by record label Fueled by Ramen in 2012. Their label debut, Vessel, was released in 2013 and became the second album in history on which every track received at least a gold certification, making Twenty One Pilots the first band in the history of music to see every song on two albums earn gold or platinum awards.

The film will be shown only once on Thursday, May 19 at 7pm. Tickets for this special event are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or by calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. The facility is fully accessible.