Tom Petty Experience Band BEING PETTY Comes To Park Theatre

What would it be like if Tom Petty was still with us, performing with the Heartbreakers to this day? Now the fantasy comes to life, with Being Petty – the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Experience. The band will perform on The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey, NH this Saturday, June 8 at 7:30pm.

In early 2021, Bruce Hilton and Larry Ladrie embarked on a mission to create the ultimate Tom Petty tribute band, dedicated to sharing all the excitement and emotion of a live performance from the original band. The result is an assemblage of massively talented musicians/performers with a passion for the music, and the skills to pull it off.

After their first performance, they were invited to participate in the Legends Tribute show at the 8,000 seat Bank of NH Pavilion alongside some of the best tribute bands in the country.

Being Petty is more than just the average cover or tribute band. Audiences are awestruck by the flawless recreation of the look (accurate wardrobe, wigs and accessories), sound (authentic guitars, amps and drums) and feel of the original band. The live show now includes multimedia for a truly huge concert experience.

The Being Petty song list covers all phases of Tom Petty's incredible musical legacy, including all of the hit songs from the 1970's through the 2010s, plus some surprise “deep cuts” for the true fans.

At every show, during every song, Being Petty is committed to respecting the fans, and honoring the musical and cultural legacy of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Tickets

Tickets for Being Petty are $25 and all seats are reserved. Purchase by going to theparktheatre.org, calling the box office (603) 532-8888 or you can buy at the door. Doors to the theatre open at 6:30pm. The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester MA.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922, and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.

