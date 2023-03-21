Timothy Egan Will Bring New Book A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND to The Music Hall Lounge

On Tuesday, April 18 at 7pm, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Timothy Egan visits The Music Hall Lounge with his new book, A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND. The historical thriller follows the KKK's rise to power in the 1920s, the cunning con man behind it, and the woman who stopped them. A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND marries a propulsive drama to a powerful and page-turning reckoning with one of the darkest threads in American history.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

When/Where: Tuesday, April 14 - 7pm

The Music Hall Lounge

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: Timothy Egan is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and the author of nine other books, most recently the highly acclaimed A Pilgrimage to Eternity and The Immortal Irishman, a New York Times bestseller. He has also received a National Book Award for The Worst Hard Time, as well the Carnegie Medal for Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher.

Tickets: The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Timothy Egan with A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND on Tuesday, April 18, at 7pm is $47. Ticket Package includes a signed book (A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND, $30, hardcover), beverage, reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.