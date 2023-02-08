Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Players' Ring Theatre Will Present the World Premiere of C33 - THE QUEER STORY OF OSCAR WILDE'S UNDOING

Performances run February 10-26.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The Players' Ring Theatre Will Present the World Premiere of C33 - THE QUEER STORY OF OSCAR WILDE'S UNDOING

At the height of Victorian Decadence, Oscar Fingal O'Flahertie Wills Wilde was the poster child of the cultural revolution. To him, art was life. He crafted every letter, every conversation, every waking moment into something beautiful. This skyrocketed him to the top of Victorian society, and on Valentine's Day 1895 he had it all. The fame, the fortune, the family, the boyfriend on the side, the bitter rival on the warpath, the play premiering in the West End, and the love of the public. He lost everything in 3 short months.

C33, a hauntingly beautiful new work by local playwright Alex Bickerstaff, tells the story of Oscar Wilde's downfall through a woven tapestry of historical events and poetic representation of his time in Reading Gaol, the infamous prison where he served two years hard labor for his crime of "Gross Indecency" alongside violent criminals and death row inmates.

"The events of that spring in 1895 are a beautiful, tragic, and essential piece of Queer history that has been largely lost to time. Many of the struggles the queer community faces today can be traced back to Lord Queensberry's crusade against Wilde," said Bickerstaff. "In the five years spent pouring over biographies, records, transcripts, and countless pieces of Wilde's writing, my goal was always to re-examine this story through a Queer positive lens, and to tell Wilde's side of the story in the tradition of Aestheticism while maintaining historical accuracy. This show is a celebration of the Queer community and one of its forgotten champions."

C33 - The Queer Story of Oscar Wilde's Undoing features performances from Christopher Ferrill, Kyle Aarons, Maya Gelting, Jules Good, Tim Young, Steve McNally, Bob Porzio, and Fury Sheron. The production team includes Jen Nelson (Director), Alex Bickerstaff (Playwright & Dramaturg), Billy Butler (Set & Lighting Design), Margherita Giacobbi (Costumes and Props), Barbara Newton (Costumes), Jayna Wheeler (Stage Manager), Isabella Heffron (Assistant Stage Manager), Winter Morrissey (Artwork) and Ben Bagley Multimedia (Video).

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30PM. A companion lobby display by Bickerstaff titled "The Museum of Reading Gaol" will be open for public viewing 30 minutes prior to the performances. General Admission tickets are $27 and $24 for students and seniors. Group rates available. C33 - The Queer Story of Oscar Wilde's Undoing is also available as a part of The Players' Ring subscription packages. Tickets can be purchased at www.playersring.org.

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' RING: The Players Ring provides the Seacoast with an intimate and distinctive performance experience by cultivating artistic creativity and freedom and by engaging audiences with unique and exciting theatrical opportunities.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Review: MAN OF LA MANCHA at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: MAN OF LA MANCHA at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
The Seacoast Repertory Theatre opens its 2023 season pushing its edge of creativity in a spellbinding performance of 'Man Of La Mancha,' a well-known musical launched in 1965. While keeping the bones of the original production, this one is an explosive reimagination that breaks the usual barriers of casting and staging.
Globally Acclaimed Rod Stewart Tribute Concert Comes To The Park Theatre Photo
Globally Acclaimed Rod Stewart Tribute Concert Comes To The Park Theatre
 Even at 78 years old, Rod Stewart keeps touring worldwide. From his early days with the Jeff Beck Group and Faces in the 1960’s to his disco period, his great American songbook series, and beyond, Rod has innovated and stayed relevant to generations. He is one of the icons of rock n’ roll history.
80 FOR BRADY Super Bowl “Galantines Day” Screening Party Announced At Park The Photo
80 FOR BRADY Super Bowl “Galantine's Day” Screening Party Announced At Park Theatre
When the Patriots are not in the Super Bowl, you need alternative entertainment options. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is holding a special “Galantine Day Screening Party” for the new hit comedy, 80 for Brady on Super Bowl Sunday at 7:30pm.
Rebecca Makkais New Murder Mystery Comes To The Music Hall Lounge in February Photo
Rebecca Makkai's New Murder Mystery Comes To The Music Hall Lounge in February
On Wednesday, February 22 at 7pm, award-winning author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Makkai visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new novel, I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, a riveting mystery around a murder at a New Hampshire boarding school. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Players' Ring Theatre Will Present the World Premiere of C33 - THE QUEER STORY OF OSCAR WILDE'S UNDOINGThe Players' Ring Theatre Will Present the World Premiere of C33 - THE QUEER STORY OF OSCAR WILDE'S UNDOING
February 8, 2023

C33, a hauntingly beautiful new work by local playwright Alex Bickerstaff, tells the story of Oscar Wilde's downfall through a woven tapestry of historical events and poetic representation of his time in Reading Gaol, the infamous prison where he served two years hard labor for his crime of 'Gross Indecency' alongside violent criminals and death row inmates.
Globally Acclaimed Rod Stewart Tribute Concert Comes To The Park TheatreGlobally Acclaimed Rod Stewart Tribute Concert Comes To The Park Theatre
February 7, 2023

 Even at 78 years old, Rod Stewart keeps touring worldwide. From his early days with the Jeff Beck Group and Faces in the 1960’s to his disco period, his great American songbook series, and beyond, Rod has innovated and stayed relevant to generations. He is one of the icons of rock n’ roll history.
80 FOR BRADY Super Bowl “Galantine's Day” Screening Party Announced At Park Theatre80 FOR BRADY Super Bowl “Galantine's Day” Screening Party Announced At Park Theatre
February 6, 2023

When the Patriots are not in the Super Bowl, you need alternative entertainment options. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is holding a special “Galantine Day Screening Party” for the new hit comedy, 80 for Brady on Super Bowl Sunday at 7:30pm.
New Yorker Writer Adam Gopnik Brings New Book THE REAL WORK: ON THE MYSTERY OF MASTERY to the LoungeNew Yorker Writer Adam Gopnik Brings New Book THE REAL WORK: ON THE MYSTERY OF MASTERY to the Lounge
February 1, 2023

On Tuesday, March 14 at 7pm, bestselling author and writer for the New Yorker Adam Gopnik visits The Music Hall's Lounge with his new book, THE REAL WORK, a wildly creative inquiry into perhaps the oldest question: How do we learn a new skill?
Rebecca Makkai's New Murder Mystery Comes To The Music Hall Lounge in FebruaryRebecca Makkai's New Murder Mystery Comes To The Music Hall Lounge in February
January 31, 2023

On Wednesday, February 22 at 7pm, award-winning author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Makkai visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new novel, I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU, a riveting mystery around a murder at a New Hampshire boarding school. 
share