The Peterborough Players Announce CINDY REILLY

Peterborough Players has another great musical coming up for young audiences - and the young at heart! Bring the family to see Cindy Reilly, a modern, musical retelling of the beloved Cinderella story performed by the Players' Second Company, running from August 17th-24th.

Anyone familiar with the tale of Cinderella will recognize Cindy Reilly's journey. Cindy is a hard-working, bespectacled CPA, in her family-run luxury hotel, surrounded by her chic stepsisters, a Rockstar "formerly known as Prince Charming," and her Leona Helmsley-ish "Queen of Mean" stepmother. With the help of some of her furry (and not-so-furry) friends, the question is, will Cindy be able to live the life of her dreams? 10 members of the Players' highly regarded and very gifted Second Company - young artists from around the country spending the summer at the Peterborough Players working in every aspect of theatre - bring Cindy, and her family and friends to life.



Written by Players' Artistic Director Gus Kaikkonen, one of the Players' favorites Kraig Swartz, and composer Ellen Mandel, Cindy Reilly is tailor-made for young audiences, but filled with plenty of laughs for adults too. With a runtime of just over one hour, it's an ideal late-summer activity! Cindy Reilly is suggested for ages 8 and up.

Please note that Cindy Reilly is a VERY limited run, so be sure to reserve your tickets! Performances are Saturday, August 17th at 2pm, Monday August 19th at 7pm, Tuesday, August 20th at 10:30am, Friday, August 23rd at 2pm, and Saturday, August 24th at 2pm. Visit www.peterboroughplayers.org for tickets, or call the box office at (603) 924-7585.

Photo credit: Emily Fitzgerald





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You