The Park Theatre to Present Crystal Ship: The Doors Tribute Band

Performances on November 11 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

On Saturday, November 11, you can take a trip back to LA’s Sunset Strip in the 1960s when Crystal Ship takes the stage with their tribute to rock legends the Doors.

In the early 1980s, Crystal Ship was New Jersey’s premier Doors tribute band, selling out clubs along the East Coast with live broadcasts of their performances on WPLJ in New York and WYSP in Philadelphia. 

Crystal Ship returned in 2023 with all new members ready to bring back the magic of the original group. The new band includes singer Eddie Racci, who has performed with former Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and his band, James Graff (Steve Vai, Steve Morse, Clarence Clemons and The Classics IV), Roy Walters (Lavern Baker, Bo Diddley, Ronnie Spector, Percy Sledge), Eric Senderoff (World touring Rolling Stones and Tina Turner Tributes), and Steve Cialino.

This highly acclaimed act pays tribute to Jim Morrison and the Doors by recreating the music, magic, and intensity of a live Doors concert.

Crystal Ship only utilizes vintage gear, instruments, and costumes to recreate a stunning Doors concert experience like no other, with Crystal’s frontman Eddie Racci leading the show’s uncanny Doors experience.

The concert is a must-see show for not only fans of The Doors but music fans in general!

The group focuses on all the authentic details that made The Doors one of the most iconic rock bands of the 20th century.

They will be playing all the hits, including “Light My Fire”, “L.A. Woman," “Riders On The Storm," “Hello, I Love You,” and “The End.”

Crystal Ship has said they have only one goal: to keep The Doors’ legacy alive.

Crystal Ship: The Doors has one performance: Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each. Due to the popular nature of this event, tickets should be purchased in advance, whether online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. However, tickets will also be for sale at the box office on the day of the show.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.

For further information about the band, please visit Click Here.




