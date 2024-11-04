The Park Theatre Will Host a Screening of THIS IS THE ARMY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Park Theatre will present as its annual Veterans Day free movie, the WWII musical comedy movie, This Is The Army, at 12pm on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11. The film will be presented without admission cost.

This Is The Army was released in August 1943 to WWII audiences on the home front. The Warner Bros. musical comedy was directed by Michael Curtiz (Casablanca, Yankee Doodle Dandy, White Christmas, King Creole). Music and lyrics were composed by the legendary Irving Berlin.

The storyline begins as the United States enters World War I in 1917, as newly married actor Jerry Jones (George Murphy) puts on an all-infantry musical to raise his fellow soldiers' morale. At the dawn of World War II, as his own son, Johnny (Ronald Reagan), ponders whether to marry his sweetheart, Eileen (Joan Leslie), Jerry and his old Army buddies -- including Eileen's father, Eddie Dibble (Charles Butterworth)— decide to put on a new show for the boys marching off to battle just as they did years ago.

Free pizza and soda will be given to all veterans and their families before the screening. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

This Is The Army is free for everyone. However, it is strongly recommended that reservations for free tickets be made by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling The Park Theatre box office at (603) 532-8888.

