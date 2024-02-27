The Park Theatre Will Host Oscars Weekend This March

If you love the movies, The Park Theatre is your place to be on Oscar® Weekend. On Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, the theatre will present all of the Oscar® nominated short films for 2024. On Sunday, March 10 the Jaffrey performing arts center will present the entire Academy Awards telecast live, including the red carpet activities. All Oscar® events will be shown on The Park’s giant screen in their 333-seat Eppes Auditorium.

Since 2016, The Park Theatre has proudly brought the Oscar® Nominated Short Films to Western New England audiences. This special release features the year's most spectacular short films. Each nominee is released in one of three distinct feature-length compilations according to their category of nomination: Live Action, Animation, or Documentary. All three will be screened on Friday, March 8, and then again (at different times) on Saturday, March 9. Tickets are $10/$9 for each category. You can buy a Triple Pass for all three categories and save $5. For schedule and more info, go to https://theparktheatre.org/oscar-shorts/

.The Park continues its Oscar® Weekend with a viewing party of the big event on Sunday, March 10, starting at 6pm. The telecast will look like you have never seen it before… massive on The Park’s 27-foot wide screen with 17-speaker surround sound. The party is free, no tickets required. A $10 donation to The Park Theatre is suggested. Special tasty appetizers and champagne will be on sale in addition to the regular concession and bar fare featuring the best popcorn in New England (with real butter). There will be an Oscar® Ballot contest to see who can accurately pick the most winners. Guests are also invited to walk The Park’s own Red Carpet and be interviewed live on ParkTV’s Facebook broadcast. Bernie and Louise Watson will provide music in the theatre’s Lounge Bar with their performance of classic standards and movie themes.

Information, schedule, and tickets for Oscar® Short Film and Oscar® Viewing Party can be found by going to theparktheatre.org. Questions about the special weekend can be answered by calling the theatre’s box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre, a nonprofit performing arts center, is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.