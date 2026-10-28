Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
The Park Theatre Will Celebrate Herman Melville in November
Stephen Collins stars in the one-man play written and directed by Carl A. Rossi, followed by John Huston's classic film adaptation.
The Park Theatre will present Herman Melville Day on Saturday, November 7, pairing the one-man play Sailing Towards My Father at 3 p.m. with John Huston's 1956 film Moby Dick at 6:30 p.m. The afternoon performance includes a post-show question-and-answer session, and the evening screening celebrates the film's 70th anniversary. It is fitting that Jaffrey hold Herman Melville Day. He references Jaffrey's famous mountain in the Moby Dick novel with the line “the whale's spout, curled round his great, Monadnock hump.”
Actor Stephen Collins brings acclaimed author Herman Melville (1819-1891) to life in Sailing Towards My Father, written and directed by Carl A. Rossi. Following the author from youth through old age, the play explores the experiences, ambitions and personal struggles that shaped one of America's most remarkable literary voices. From his adventures at sea to his years at Arrowhead in the Berkshires, the production examines Melville's development as a writer, his family relationships, his friendship with Nathaniel Hawthorne and his spiritual questioning.
“Stephen Collins gives a passionate, heartfelt portrayal of Herman Melville,” said Lesley Herzberg, executive director of the Berkshire County Historical Society at Herman Melville's Arrowhead. Collins, a Massachusetts actor and educator, is known for solo performances that introduce audiences to influential writers and artists. Following the performance, audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions and discuss Melville's life and work. Tickets for the play are $20.
At 6:30 p.m., Melville's epic moves from page to screen with Moby Dick. Gregory Peck stars as Captain Ahab, whose consuming desire for revenge against the white whale draws his ship and crew into a perilous voyage. Richard Basehart plays Ishmael, the young sailor who narrates the adventure, while Orson Welles appears as Father Mapple.
Directed by John Huston (he won the NY Film Critics Award for Best Director), Moby Dick combines maritime spectacle with a haunting portrait of obsession. The screenplay was written by Ray Bradbury and John Huston. Its sweeping ocean scenes and powerful performances make this anniversary presentation an opportunity to experience the classic in a theatre. Movie tickets are $10, or $9 for seniors, students, active military and children.
Audiences are welcome to attend either event or make a day of both the live performance and the film. Each event is ticketed separately.
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