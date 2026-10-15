EAST COAST ALICE to Bring Halloween Concert to The Park Theatre

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The Park Theatre will present East Coast Alice on Saturday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m., for a Halloween night concert celebrating the music of Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie and White Zombie.

Combining rock concert excitement with the wicked fun of a horror show, the evening offers an irresistible way to spend Halloween with friends. Expect a celebration of music, monsters and theatrical mayhem, where the spectacle is as much a part of the experience as the sound.

Based in Massachusetts, East Coast Alice is led by singer Mike Carmo, whose portrayal of Alice Cooper combines a striking resemblance with powerful vocals. The band's elaborate stage production draws on Cooper's famous blend of rock and horror theater, with props and characters that include guillotines, electric chairs, Frankenstein's monster and the Evil Nurse.

For longtime fans and newcomers alike, the concert offers the pleasure of watching Halloween unfold onstage: larger-than-life characters, sinister surprises and plenty of gleeful showmanship. Gather your friends for an evening that puts a rock-and-roll twist on the season's spooky spirit.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 on the day of the show. All seats are reserved.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 14 Hrs 51 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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