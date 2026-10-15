EAST COAST ALICE to Bring Halloween Concert to The Park Theatre
The band, led by Mike Carmo, will deliver an elaborate stage production featuring props, characters and theatrical mayhem inspired by shock rock.
The Park Theatre will present East Coast Alice on Saturday, October 31, at 7:30 p.m., for a Halloween night concert celebrating the music of Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie and White Zombie.
Combining rock concert excitement with the wicked fun of a horror show, the evening offers an irresistible way to spend Halloween with friends. Expect a celebration of music, monsters and theatrical mayhem, where the spectacle is as much a part of the experience as the sound.
Based in Massachusetts, East Coast Alice is led by singer Mike Carmo, whose portrayal of Alice Cooper combines a striking resemblance with powerful vocals. The band's elaborate stage production draws on Cooper's famous blend of rock and horror theater, with props and characters that include guillotines, electric chairs, Frankenstein's monster and the Evil Nurse.
For longtime fans and newcomers alike, the concert offers the pleasure of watching Halloween unfold onstage: larger-than-life characters, sinister surprises and plenty of gleeful showmanship. Gather your friends for an evening that puts a rock-and-roll twist on the season's spooky spirit.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 on the day of the show. All seats are reserved.
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