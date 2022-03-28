The Ogunquit Playhouse At The Music Hall Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This December

Elf The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf.

Elf the Musical will be at the Historical Theater from Wed., Nov. 30 - Sun., Dec. 18. See the website for the full schedule. Don't be a cotton-headed ninnymuggins, get your tickets early.

The Music Hall is a performing arts center featuring curated entertainment from around the world in two theaters in its downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire campus: The Historic Theater, a landmark 1878 Victorian theater, designated an American Treasure for the Arts by the National Park Service's Save America's Treasures Program; and the intimate Music Hall Lounge around the corner, named "best performing arts venue" by Yankee Magazine.