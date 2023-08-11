The New London Barn Playhouse Opens Its MainStage Production Of THE WEDDING SINGER

The Wedding Singer is now at the New London Barn Playhouse, running from August 9th - August 20th at 7:30 pm with matinee performances on August 10th, 16th, and 18th at 2:00 pm and Sunday performances at 5:00 pm.

Based on the memorable 1998 Adam Sandler movie of the same title, The Wedding Singer will blast you back to the 80s for some rockin' romance and some hilarious and spunky characters! The Wedding Singer follows Robbie Hart, a wedding singer heartbroken after being dumped at the altar, and Julia Sullivan, a soon to be bride, and their unlikely blooming romance. With a Tony Award nominated book by Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, and fun, energetic music by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, The Wedding Singer will have you leaving the theater roaring with laughter!

Making his Barn Playhouse debut, Jose Contreras* stars as Robbie Hart, some recent credits include Evita, The Wedding Singer, and We Will Rock You; We are thrilled to welcome back many familiar faces to guest star in this production! 2019 Acting Intern Lauren Echausse returns as Linda; Joseph Frederick Allen* as George, who was seen this summer at the Barn Playhouse as Leaf Coneybear in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Margaret Hunton as Angie, joining us for her second season and seen last summer as Ethel McCormack in Footloose; Dawn Tucker* as Rosie, last seen as Ms. Lynch in 2019's Grease. Stepping up into the leads are Acting Interns Karina Gallagher starring as Julia Sullivan; Lincoln J. Skoien as Glen Guglia; Nick Brogan as Sammy; and Katie Kallay as Holly. Jamming out onstage, and rounding out the rest of the cast as the incredible Ensemble, are our amazing 2023 Acting Interns: Izzy Baker, Amara Berhan, Savion Gates, Jared Guerrasio, Cynthia Kauffman, Justin Lee-Price, Alawna Mallory, Jon Maltz, Vivica Powell, and Gabe Tobierre.

We welcome Director Natalie Matlotke++ to her Barn Debut, whose credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Choreography Team on Broadway and National Tour), Bygone Love for China Broadway Entertainment, Candide at Carnegie Hall, I Married an Angel at City Center, Joy: The Musical (Broadway Developmental Workshop and George Street Playhouse) all alongside Joshua Bergasse; Returning for a second time this summer, Choreographer Krystyna Resavy, having choreographed Guys and Dolls and Mamma Mia! in 2022 (Associate Choreographer). Also returning to us is Music Director Johnathan K. Parks, previous Barn Playhouse credits include A Chorus Line, Gypsy, Forever Plaid, How to Succeed..., and West Side Story; Production Stage Manager Kristin Loughry*, Boeing Boeing (Assistant Stage Manager); Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Owen*; Scenic Designer Rosalind 'Rozy' Isquith, 2022's Boeing Boeing; Costume Designer Emily Kimball, Steel Magnolias, The Secret Garden, Little Women, and The Pajama Game; Lighting Designer Keith A. Truax^, Footloose, Almost, Maine, Summer Under The Stars, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Catch Me If You Can, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies, Murder for Two, Godspell and Souvenir; And this season's Sound Designer Zachariah Rosenbaum, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Guys and Dolls, Fully Committed, Beautiful.

The band for this production includes Robbie Cowan (Keyboard), Michael Manasseh (Percussion), Abby Singer-Miller (Bass), and Andrew Shield and Robert Bekkers (Guitar).

'Save the Date!' at the Barn Playhouse for this production. Tickets start at $22 for adults and are available at Click Here, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Sunday starting at 11AM.

*Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

^Courtesy of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

++Courtesy of United Scenic Artists

