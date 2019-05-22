The Majestic Theatre Presents JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL

The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerized audiences the world over.

An evocative tale of two men - one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman - and two women - one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself- both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

Majestic's Jekyll & Hyde is directed by Elliot Robert Owens of Manchester, with Musical Direction by Keith Belanger of Derry and Choreography by Anja Parish of Manchester and stars and ensemble cast.

Join us for "Jekyll & Hyde The Musical on Fridays July 12 & 19 at 7pm, Saturdays July 13 & 20 at 7pm & Sunday July 14 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and above. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.





