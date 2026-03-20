The Kingston Trio Will Perform in Concert at The Park Theatre

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The Kingston Trio are folk music legends and they continue their tradition of bringing distinctive music to audiences worldwide by coming to the Monadnock region in April. They will be preforming on The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, for a one-night performance on Friday, April 17, 2026 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $49 and $59. All seats are reserved.

Fans of celebrated folk icons The Kingston Trio can re-discover their timeless music all over again. In celebration of 60-plus years of music, the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the 'Keep The Music Playing' national tour. All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Paul Robinson, have intrinsic links to the original group: Mike is the "adopted son" of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a friend of John Stewart since he was in his early twenties, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Paul Robinson, who first picked up the guitar at the age of 10 after hearing a Kingston Trio record, and has had a rich historical connection to them for most of his life.

The Kingston Trio was one of the most prominent groups of the era's pop-folk boom that started in 1958 with the release of their first album and its hit recording of "Tom Dooley", which sold over three million copies as a single.

Cited as an influence by recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles to comedian and banjo player Steve Martin to contemporary artists such as the multi-Grammy nominated Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers, The Kingston Trio occupies a unique, preeminent position in American musical history. The Trio released 19 albums that made Billboard's Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the number 1 spot. Four of the group's LPs charted among the 10 top- selling albums for five weeks in November and December 1959, a record unmatched for more than 50 years, and the group still ranks in the all-time lists of many of Billboard's cumulative charts, including those for most weeks with a number 1 album, most total weeks charting an album, most number 1 albums, most consecutive number 1 albums, and most top ten albums.