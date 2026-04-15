Park Theatre Will Host LORD OF THE RINGS Movie Marathon for 25th Anniversary

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, will present a special encore screening of the beloved Lord of the Rings Movie Marathon, featuring the complete extended editions of Peter Jackson's iconic trilogy on the big screen with giant sound. 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the series.

Note your calendars for Saturday, April 25, 2026. The all-day event kicks off at 9:00 a.m. and immerses audiences in the full epic journey from the Shire to Mount Doom:

- 9:00 a.m. — The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition)

- 1:00 p.m. — The Two Towers (Extended Edition)

- 6:00 p.m. — The Return of the King (Extended Edition)

This is a rare opportunity to experience the award-winning films in their longest, most detailed versions — complete with additional scenes that deepen the story — all in one unforgettable day on The Park Theatre's historic giant screen.

Ticket Options:

- VIP Package — $100 (premium experience for the full day, includes commemorative t-shirt)

- Full Trilogy (3 Films) — $55

- Single Film Tickets — $20 each

Whether you're a lifelong Ring-bearer or discovering the trilogy for the first time, this marathon promises hours of cinematic magic, fellowship, and epic battles. Dress-up is encouraged!

“The Lord of the Rings trilogy holds a special place in the hearts of so many,” said Steve Jackson, CEO of The Park Theatre. “We're thrilled to bring back this popular marathon as an encore by popular demand, giving local fans and visitors alike the chance to relive the adventure together in a true theater setting.”