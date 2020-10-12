The Hopkins Center Launches Season Of Virtual Concerts, Talks, and More
The season kick-off week was headlined by comedian and social critic Trevor Noah.
The 2020/21 Season at the Hopkins Center for the Arts has launched with a program of passionate and acclaimed artists making the kind of work we need now.
The season kick-off week was headlined by comedian and social critic Trevor Noah, who joined the Dartmouth community for a "fireside chat". Opening week also boasted Oscar-winning animators Phil Lord '97 and Chris Miller '97, CNN anchor Jake Tapper '91, and an album release party from the Coast Jazz Orchestra at Dartmouth.
Running throughout the season are two series that highlight inspiring and essential voices. In the Spirit, is a 6-part festival celebrating Queer and Two-spirit performing arts in Native America, commissioned and produced by the Hop. Meanwhile interdisciplinary powerhouse Daniel Bernard Roumain continues his "Who We are with DBR" series of live exchanges with other artist-activists.
The Hop is becoming a hotbed for the development of original work emerging from collaborations between faculty, resident artists and students. Spring 2021 will hold the virtual premier of The Ritual of Breath is the Rite to Resist. The interactive opera-theater experience responds to the murder of Eric Garner and confronts wanton killing of people of color at the hands of police officers. Co-commissioned by the Hopkins Center and Stanford Live, the piece is a collaboration that includes poet Vievee Francis, painter Enrico Riley '95, composer Jonathan Berger and director Niegel Smith '02.
The Hop has long been known for presenting international artists and introducing audiences to artistic traditions from across the country and globe. This fall features virtual concerts from the vibrant, LA-based band Ozomatli in honor of Día de Muertos; the Aga Khan Master Musicians interweaving Asian musical traditions, and a co-presentation for the Kennedy Center's Arts Across America series featuring bassist Mali Obomsawin '18. Pinnacles of the classical music scene also join the Hop this season, such as soprano Nicole Heaston, clarinetist Anthony McGill playing alongside Gloria Chien on piano, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, and cellist Alisa Weilerstein.
The thread of dance at Dartmouth also runs throughout the season, as Pilobolus and Momix return to perform in March, 50 years after Pilobolus's founding. Director of the Dance Ensemble, John Heginbotham will present a string of dance films interpreting Paganini's Caprices, and the Hop will expand its offerings of rich master classes from across the world of dance.
Amidst the disruption and loss experienced by the creative sector and our regional arts ecosystem, the Hop is committed to finding ways to continue engaging artists, and forging new platforms for sharing impactful ideas, experiences and art work.
The fall term of performances will be presented on Hop@Home, the Hop's virtual stage that has been the platform for over 50 events garnering over 22,000 views since launching in April. Winter and spring performances will shift back the Hop's stages with in-person audiences as conditions permit and will go on sale beginning in January 2021.
Many Hop@Home events are free and publicly available on the Hop YouTube channel with no reservations needed. Select performances and all on-demand films have a cost associated and require tickets. In an effort to remain accessible, the majority of these virtual events have a Pick-Your-Price structure, and all Hop@Home events are free to Hop members and Dartmouth students.
Season Event Listing
Fall 2020 Virtual Events
Full information available on the 2020/21 Season web page. All free and unticketed Hop@Home events are available on the Hop Youtube channel. All events take place at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted
09/17/2020
#SmallScreenFun
Live Chat w/ Lord & Miller '97
Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube
09/17/2020
Thursday Night Live
DJs Angel+Dren
Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube
09/22/2020
A Dartmouth Fireside Chat with Trevor Noah
Free | Open exclusively to Dartmouth community & Hop members
09/23/2020
Coast Jazz Orchestra Album Release Party
Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube
09/24/2020
#SmallScreenFun
Live Chat with Jake Tapper '91
Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube
09/30/2020
In the Spirit
Artist Roundtable
Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube
10/01/2020
CARTOGRAPHY
Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube
10/07/2020
Gospel Choir
Live Highlight Show
Free | Available on YouTube
10/12/2020
Kennedy Center: Arts Across America
Mali Obomsawin & José Lezcano
Free | Available on YouTube
10/13/2020
Hop to Broadway
D. Zisl Slepovitch
Free | Available on YouTube
10/14/2020
Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra
Bartók Watch Party
Free | Available on YouTube
10/21/2020
Chris Thile
Ticketed: $15+
10/27/2020
An Evening with Nicole Heaston
Ticketed | Pick Your Price
10/29/2020
Noche De Los Muertos
Ozomatli
Ticketed | Pick Your Price
11/10/2020
Aga Khan Master Musicians
Ticketed | Pick Your Price
11/12/2020
HopStop
Diwali Dance Celebration 4pm ET
Free & Ticketed
11/12/2020
In the Spirit
Landa Lakes
Ticketed | Pick Your Price
11/13/2020
Dartmouth Idol Semi-finals
Ticketed | Pick Your Price
11/21/2020
Anthony McGill with Gloria Chien
Tickets: $15
12/07/2020
Taylor Mac
Tickets: $15
Winter/Spring 2021
Available / On sale January 2021
01/31/2021
Anne-Sophie Mutter & Friends
01/14/2021
Catalyst Quartet
01/28/2021
Dance Heginbotham
Paganini's Caprices
03/30/2021Celebrating Dance at Dartmouth
Pilobolus
04/02/2021
Celebrating Dance at Dartmouth
Momix
04/16/2021
Cuarteto Latinoamericano
04/23/2021
Alisa Weilerstein