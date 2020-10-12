The Hopkins Center Launches Season Of Virtual Concerts, Talks, and More

The season kick-off week was headlined by comedian and social critic Trevor Noah.

The 2020/21 Season at the Hopkins Center for the Arts has launched with a program of passionate and acclaimed artists making the kind of work we need now.

The season kick-off week was headlined by comedian and social critic Trevor Noah, who joined the Dartmouth community for a "fireside chat". Opening week also boasted Oscar-winning animators Phil Lord '97 and Chris Miller '97, CNN anchor Jake Tapper '91, and an album release party from the Coast Jazz Orchestra at Dartmouth.

Running throughout the season are two series that highlight inspiring and essential voices. In the Spirit, is a 6-part festival celebrating Queer and Two-spirit performing arts in Native America, commissioned and produced by the Hop. Meanwhile interdisciplinary powerhouse Daniel Bernard Roumain continues his "Who We are with DBR" series of live exchanges with other artist-activists.

The Hop is becoming a hotbed for the development of original work emerging from collaborations between faculty, resident artists and students. Spring 2021 will hold the virtual premier of The Ritual of Breath is the Rite to Resist. The interactive opera-theater experience responds to the murder of Eric Garner and confronts wanton killing of people of color at the hands of police officers. Co-commissioned by the Hopkins Center and Stanford Live, the piece is a collaboration that includes poet Vievee Francis, painter Enrico Riley '95, composer Jonathan Berger and director Niegel Smith '02.

The Hop has long been known for presenting international artists and introducing audiences to artistic traditions from across the country and globe. This fall features virtual concerts from the vibrant, LA-based band Ozomatli in honor of Día de Muertos; the Aga Khan Master Musicians interweaving Asian musical traditions, and a co-presentation for the Kennedy Center's Arts Across America series featuring bassist Mali Obomsawin '18. Pinnacles of the classical music scene also join the Hop this season, such as soprano Nicole Heaston, clarinetist Anthony McGill playing alongside Gloria Chien on piano, violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, and cellist Alisa Weilerstein.

The thread of dance at Dartmouth also runs throughout the season, as Pilobolus and Momix return to perform in March, 50 years after Pilobolus's founding. Director of the Dance Ensemble, John Heginbotham will present a string of dance films interpreting Paganini's Caprices, and the Hop will expand its offerings of rich master classes from across the world of dance.

Amidst the disruption and loss experienced by the creative sector and our regional arts ecosystem, the Hop is committed to finding ways to continue engaging artists, and forging new platforms for sharing impactful ideas, experiences and art work.

The fall term of performances will be presented on Hop@Home, the Hop's virtual stage that has been the platform for over 50 events garnering over 22,000 views since launching in April. Winter and spring performances will shift back the Hop's stages with in-person audiences as conditions permit and will go on sale beginning in January 2021.

Many Hop@Home events are free and publicly available on the Hop YouTube channel with no reservations needed. Select performances and all on-demand films have a cost associated and require tickets. In an effort to remain accessible, the majority of these virtual events have a Pick-Your-Price structure, and all Hop@Home events are free to Hop members and Dartmouth students.

Season Event Listing

Fall 2020 Virtual Events

Full information available on the 2020/21 Season web page. All free and unticketed Hop@Home events are available on the Hop Youtube channel. All events take place at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted

09/17/2020

#SmallScreenFun

Live Chat w/ Lord & Miller '97

Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube

09/17/2020

Thursday Night Live

DJs Angel+Dren

Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube

09/22/2020

A Dartmouth Fireside Chat with Trevor Noah

Free | Open exclusively to Dartmouth community & Hop members

09/23/2020

Coast Jazz Orchestra Album Release Party

Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube

09/24/2020

#SmallScreenFun

Live Chat with Jake Tapper '91

Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube

09/30/2020

In the Spirit

Artist Roundtable

Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube

10/01/2020

CARTOGRAPHY

Free | Rebroadcast available on YouTube

10/07/2020

Gospel Choir

Live Highlight Show

Free | Available on YouTube

10/12/2020

Kennedy Center: Arts Across America

Mali Obomsawin & José Lezcano

Free | Available on YouTube

10/13/2020

Hop to Broadway

D. Zisl Slepovitch

Free | Available on YouTube

10/14/2020

Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra

Bartók Watch Party

Free | Available on YouTube

10/21/2020

Chris Thile

Ticketed: $15+

10/27/2020

An Evening with Nicole Heaston

Ticketed | Pick Your Price

10/29/2020

Noche De Los Muertos

Ozomatli

Ticketed | Pick Your Price

11/10/2020

Aga Khan Master Musicians

Ticketed | Pick Your Price

11/12/2020

HopStop

Diwali Dance Celebration 4pm ET

Free & Ticketed

11/12/2020

In the Spirit

Landa Lakes

Ticketed | Pick Your Price

11/13/2020

Dartmouth Idol Semi-finals

Ticketed | Pick Your Price

11/21/2020

Anthony McGill with Gloria Chien

Tickets: $15

12/07/2020

Taylor Mac

Tickets: $15

Winter/Spring 2021

Available / On sale January 2021

01/31/2021

Anne-Sophie Mutter & Friends

01/14/2021

Catalyst Quartet

01/28/2021

Dance Heginbotham

Paganini's Caprices

03/30/2021Celebrating Dance at Dartmouth

Pilobolus

04/02/2021

Celebrating Dance at Dartmouth

Momix

04/16/2021

Cuarteto Latinoamericano

04/23/2021

Alisa Weilerstein

