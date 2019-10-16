THE NUTCRACKER Returns To The CCA

"The Nutcracker" returns to the Capitol Center for the Arts (CCA) in Downtown Concord, NH on December 7 and 8.



Follow young Clara and her Nutcracker on their journey through the snow as Tchaikovsky's cherished score is played by the Southern New Hampshire Symphony and danced by students and alumni of the Eastern Ballet Institute of Concord.



Tickets for the December 7 and 8 Nutcracker performances start at just $18. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at (603) 225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the Center's recently-relocated box office at 16 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming shows at the Capitol Center for the Arts include 1970s superband Kansas (October 25), Nick Offerman (Oct 27), Vince Gill (Nov 3), Jay Leno (November 21), and several other holiday performances.







