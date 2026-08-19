THE BRIT PACK to Return to The Park Theatre for British Rock Night
The lineup includes Matt Nakoa, Mark Sidney Johnson, Bryan Percivall, and Will Haywood Smith performing hits from Led Zeppelin, Queen, and The Beatles.
The Park Theatre will welcome back The Brit Pack for their second appearance at the venue on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 and $49 (orchestra) and are available now.
British-born but American-made, The Brit Pack delivers the ultimate British music experience, bringing the best of classic British rock to stages across the USA. Formed by two British session musicians living in the United States, the band's energetic, heartfelt performances pay tribute to the UK's deep musical legacy—from the iconic anthems of the 1960s British Invasion to modern classics.
Expect a high-energy set featuring music by Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Oasis, Tears for Fears, and many more. The repertoire spans decades of British music greatness, including The Beatles, The Who, Elton John, The Police, The Kinks, Genesis, Fleetwood Mac, and beyond.
The Brit Pack lineup includes Matt Nakoa (US) – Vocals, Guitar, Keys; Mark Sidney Johnson (UK) – Guitar, Vocals; Bryan Percivall (US) – Bass, Vocals; and Will Haywood Smith (UK) – Drums, Vocals.
The Brit Pack band members have performed with artists including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Britney Spears, and other notable bands, bringing professional polish and genuine passion to every show.
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