THE ALIENS Comes to the Players' Ring Theatre in March

After the success of "Is Edward Snowden Single?" almost exactly one year ago, the Players' Ring Theatre and Bardo Theatre Company will collaborate once again on “The Aliens” by Annie Baker, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2010 and won the Obie Award for Best New American Play.

Co-Directed by Timothy Hackney and Lindsay Hackney, “The Aliens” will be at the Ring March 8 through March 24.

Set in the fictional town of Shirley, Vermont - as three other plays by Annie Baker – “The Aliens” is a funny, heartening play with music about art, friendship, and love.

Jasper (Robert Fabricio Armstrong) and KJ (Timothy Hackney) are disillusioned New England 30-somethings who regularly meet behind the local coffee shop to mediate about music, poetry, psychedelic mushrooms and Bukowski.

In the past, KJ and Jasper hoped to form a band to be known as (among other names) The Aliens. Now they just shoot the breeze until a young coffee-shop temp, Evan (Sam Robert Rogers), is slowly magnetized by their laidback lifestyle, and Jasper and KJ welcome him into their merry band of misfits.