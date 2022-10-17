Steven Booth & Diana Huey to Star in ELF THE MUSICAL Presented by Ogunquit Playhouse

The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse have announced that Steven Booth and Diana Huey will return to reprise their roles in Elf The Musical, on stage November 30 - December 18 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Based on the beloved film, Elf The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as one of Santa's elves. Eventually, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to embark on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

For tickets visit www.themusichall.org or call The Music Hall Box Office at 603-436-2400.

Ogunquit Playhouse's production features Broadway veterans Steven Booth as Buddy the Elf and Diana Huey as Jovie.

Steven Booth (Buddy) is thrilled to be squeezing back into his yellow tights and Elf shoes at Ogunquit Playhouse! Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Phil Spector/Terry Britten), School Of Rock (Ned Schneebly), Glory Days (Will), Avenue Q (Princeton/Rod u/s). Off-Broadway: Dogfight (Gibbs). National Tours: Kinky Boots (Charlie Price), Happy Days (Richie Cunningham). Film/TV: Modern Love Season 2 (Craig). All my love to Molly, Maezie, and Sawyer.

Diana Huey (Jovie) feels sparklejolly-twinklejingley to return to Ogunquit Playhouse as Jovie this holiday season! She is a Helen Hayes and Gregory Award-winning New York-based actor best known for her portrayal of Kim in Miss Saigon (Signature Theatre) and Ariel in the National Tour productions of Disney's The Little Mermaid, where she made international headlines for combatting racism over her casting as an Asian American actor. She has been a featured singer around the world, worked regionally across the country and has been a part of several world and US premiers of new musicals and plays including Pasek and Paul's James And The Giant Peach (Spider), Anchuli Felicia King's White Pearl, and Michael Arden's production of Maybe Happy Ending. On screen she has been featured in PokÃ©mon, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Netflix's It's Bruno, TNT's Leverage and The Glee Project. Visit www.DianaHuey.com for more info and say hi on all social media platforms @DianaHuey.

About Ogunquit Playhouse:



For 90 years, Ogunquit Playhouse has been the artistic gateway to Maine's southern seacoast, self-producing world-class Regional Theatre and Inclusive Arts Education programs, nurturing a creative and communal hearth for all ages. This power coupling of The Playhouse and a quaint seaside village offers visitors and locals a wealth of fabulous experiences. Ogunquit is more than just a beach community, but a destination with a destination for vacationers from around the world. To learn more, visit ogunquitplayhouse.org and @ogunquitplayhouse on social media.

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is a performing arts center featuring curated entertainment from around the world in two theaters in its downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire campus-one, a landmark 1878 Victorian theater, designated an American Treasure for the Arts by the National Park Service's Save America's Treasures Program, the other the intimate Music Hall Lounge around the corner.

Web: www.TheMusicHall.org | Twitter: @MusicHall | Facebook: /musichall |

YouTube: /musichallnh | Instagram: @musichallnh