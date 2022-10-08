Stacy Schiff and Ian Aldrich from Yankee Magazine Talk SAMUEL ADAMS at Music Hall Lounge

On Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and biographer Stacy Schiff will visit The Music Hall Lounge with her new book, THE REVOLUTIONARY: SAMUEL ADAMS, a riveting account of one of America's elusive founding fathers.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Ian Aldrich, Senior Features Editor of Yankee Magazine, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About the Author:

Stacy Schiff is the author of Véra (Mrs. Vladimir Nabokov), winner of the Pulitzer Prize; Saint-Exupéry, a Pulitzer Prize finalist; A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, winner of the George Washington Book Prize and the Ambassador Book Award; Cleopatra: A Life, winner of the PEN/Jacqueline Bograd Weld Award for biography; and most recently, The Witches: Salem, 1692. Schiff has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and the Center for Scholars and Writers at the New York Public Library. A member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters and named a Chevalier des Arts et Lettres by the French Government, she lives in New York City.

About the Moderator:

Ian Aldrich is the Senior Features Editor at Yankee Magazine, where he has worked for more than a decade. As the magazine's staff feature writer, he writes stories that delve deep into issues facing communities throughout New England. In 2019 he received gold in the reporting category at the annual City-Regional Magazine conference for his story on New England's opioid crisis. Ian's work has also appeared in numerous other publications and has been recognized by both the Best American Sports and Best American Travel Writing anthologies. He lives with his family in Dublin, New Hampshire.

Tickets:

Literary in the Lounge: Stacy Schiff with THE REVOLUTIONARY: SAMUEL ADAMS on Wednesday, November 2, at 7pm is $52. Ticket Package includes signed book (THE REVOLUTIONARY: SAMUEL ADAMS, $35, hardcover), beverage, reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

