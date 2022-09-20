Stacy Schiff Presents New Book On Samuel Adams At The Music Hall Lounge, November 2

On Wednesday, November 2 at 7pm, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and biographer Stacy Schiff visits The Music Hall's Lounge with her new book, THE REVOLUTIONARY: Samuel Adams, a riveting account of one of America's elusive founding fathers.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Ian Aldrich, Senior Features Editor of Yankee Magazine, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"Stacy Schiff's ability to breathe life into the stories of our past has made her one of today's top nonfiction writers," said Brittany Wason, Literary Producer for The Music Hall. "We are honored to welcome her back and look forward to hearing her shine a new light on New England's own Samuel Adams."

Thomas Jefferson asserted that if there was any leader of the Revolution, "Samuel Adams was the man." John Adams thought his cousin was "the most sagacious politician" of all. With high-minded ideals and bare-knuckle tactics, Adams led what could be called the greatest campaign of civil resistance in American history.

Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Stacy Schiff returns Adams to his seat of glory, introducing us to the shrewd, eloquent, and intensely disciplined man who supplied the moral backbone of the American Revolution. A singular figure at a singular moment, Adams packaged and amplified the Boston Massacre. He helped to mastermind the Boston Tea Party. He employed every tool in an innovative arsenal to rally a town, a colony, and eventually a band of colonies behind him, creating the cause that birthed a country. For his efforts, he became the most wanted man in America-when Paul Revere rode to Lexington in 1775, it was to warn Samuel Adams that he was about to be arrested for treason.

Schiff brings her masterful skills to Adams's improbable life, illuminating his transformation from aimless son of a well-off family to tireless, beguiling radical who mobilized the colonies. Arresting, original, and deliriously dramatic, this is a long-overdue chapter in the history of our nation.

Stacy Schiff is the author of Véra (Mrs. Vladimir Nabokov), winner of the Pulitzer Prize; Saint-Exupéry, a Pulitzer Prize finalist; A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America, winner of the George Washington Book Prize and the Ambassador Book Award; Cleopatra: A Life, winner of the PEN/Jacqueline Bograd Weld Award for biography; and most recently, The Witches: Salem, 1692. Schiff has received fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and the Center for Scholars and Writers at the New York Public Library. A member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters and named a Chevalier des Arts et Lettres by the French Government, she lives in New York City.

Ian Aldrich is the Senior Features Editor at Yankee Magazine, where he has worked for more than a decade. As the magazine's staff feature writer, he writes stories that delve deep into issues facing communities throughout New England. In 2019 he received gold in the reporting category at the annual City-Regional Magazine conference for his story on New England's opioid crisis. Ian's work has also appeared in numerous other publications and has been recognized by both the Best American Sports and Best American Travel Writing anthologies. He lives with his family in Dublin, New Hampshire.

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Stacy Schiff with THE REVOLUTIONARY: Samuel Adams on Wednesday, November 2, at 7pm is $52. Ticket Package includes a signed book (THE REVOLUTIONARY: Samuel Adams, $35, hardcover), reserved seat, beverage, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth NH.