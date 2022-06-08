Special Student Ticket Discount Announced For Maddie Poppe Concert at Park Theatre

The school year is ending for students, and The Park Theatre is offering a special "students only" ticket price of just $10 (normally $20) to see American Idol winner Maddie Poppe, in concert on Saturday, June 11 at 7:30pm.

Maddie is an American folk singer, musician, songwriter, season 16 winner of American Idol and a Peoples Choice Award winner. She is a multi-instrumentalist-playing the guitar, piano, and ukulele. Before winning American Idol, Poppe released an independent album titled Songs from the Basement. Poppe released her first studio album, Whirlwind, with Hollywood Records in 2019.

Tickets for the special student discount can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office, or by calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888. All major credit cards accepted.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. The facility is fully accessible.

