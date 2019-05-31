Shaker Legacy Program Begins Next Month At Pontine Theatre

Pontine Theatre presents Darryl Thompson's program, The Shaker Legacy. Darryl Thompson's father, Charles "Bud" Thompson, helped found the museum at Canterbury Shaker Village.

Darryl Thompson lived among the Canterbury Shakers, grew up to earn a BA and MA in American History at the University of NH, and was one of the consultants to Ken Burns' documentary film, "The Shakers: Hands to Work, Hearts to God."

Pontine Theatre is located at #1 Plains Avenue, Portsmouth NH. The space is fully accessible and convenient free parking is adjacent.

Thanks to funding from New Hampshire Humanities, this program is FREE OF CHARGE. Due to limited seating reservations are recommended - info@pontine.org





