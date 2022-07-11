Session Americana in Concert Comes to The Park Theatre Stage This Friday

The Park Theatre performing arts center presents Session Americana in Concert on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 7:30pm in the venue's acoustically acclaimed William David Eppes 333-seat auditorium.

The members of Session Americana include an all-star cast of musicians, vocalists, and songwriters, including Billy Beard, Jon Bistline, Ry Cavanaugh, Dinty Child, Jim Fitting, and Jefferson Hamer. For Session Americana's weekly residencies at Toad and Lizard Lounge in Cambridge, Massachusetts, lineups have always wrapped around the block. A staggering variety of sit-ins, collaborations, and "seventh chair" guests appeared on those nights.

The group performs songs from the American Songbook. Session Americana will make you a part of the crowd from the intimate, boisterous setting they created at Toad years ago, whether you see them in a rock hall, listening room, performing arts center, or on a festival stage.

Session Americana has received praise from all over the world, including Music Riot UK, who praised its "highly-gifted players and vocal harmonies to die for." The Boston Globe and Rolling Stone both stated that the trio "...expertly combines old American roots music forms, from country to jazz... Session Americana comes up with some gems, full of folk's honesty and rock's passion."

Sisters Folk, Galway International Arts, Rocky Mountain Folks, New England Festy, Green River, Wheatlands, Stockholm Kulturfest, Cork Folk, Crashfest, High Sierra, Four Corners, Naked Song, Old Settlers, Ramblin Roots, and Strawberry are just a few of the festivals where the band has performed.

Tickets for the show are $20 each. Go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 532-8888.

On the day of the concert, The Lounge Bar at The Park Theatre will be open at 5:30pm with singer-songwriter-musician Eve Pierce performing prior to the Session Americana concert.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The facility is fully accessible.