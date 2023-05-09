Scotland's North Sea Gas Will Perform in Concert at Jaffrey's Park Theatre This Month

One of Scotland's best-known traditional folk bands, North Sea Gas, is on their 2023 U.S. tour, and they stop at Jaffrey's Park Theatre performing arts center this Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 pm for a single concert performance.

Over thirty-nine years and stronger than ever, North Sea Gas is one of Scotland's most popular folk bands with great vocals and tremendous three-part harmonies. North Sea Gas are Dave Gilfillan, Grant Simpson, and Ronnie MacDonald.

Guitars, Mandolin, Fiddle, Bouzouki, Harmonica, Whistles, Bodhrans, Banjo, and good humor are all part of the entertainment. They have received Gold and Silver Disc awards from the Scottish Music Industry Association and regularly have sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and around the world!

They have released 22 albums, with "Hearth & Homeland" being the most recent, and are constantly adding new material to their shows. One of their previous albums, "The Fire and the Passion of Scotland, was "Album of the Year" at Celtic Radio in the U.S., winning first place in the "Jigs and Reels" category as well for the set of tunes on the album. All of their previous albums continue to be very popular with fans all over the world, evidenced by the Scottish Music Industry Association gold and silver awards for: "Dark Island," "Lochanside," "Glencoe Massacre," "Edinburgh Toon," "Rosslyn," "Tak A Dram Afore Ye Go," and "The Fire and the Passion of Scotland."

Their show and albums consist of traditional, contemporary, and self-penned material put together, in a style all their own, along with their humor and story-telling. This proves popular during their regular tours of Scotland, America, Canada, Germany, Austria, Estonia, Turkey, and many other destinations both in and outside of their home in Scotland. Every year there are appearances on TV and Radio on both sides of the Atlantic, including "Late Night Saturday," "Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour," and "Song of the Mountains" shown on select PBS TV stations in the U.S.

All tickets are $25. They can be purchased in advance at Click Here or the box office. You can also call (603) 532-8888.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.