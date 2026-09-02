R. F. Kuang to Discuss New Novel TAIPEI STORY at The Music Hall
The Writers on a New England Stage series event will include a discussion moderated by NHPR's Jackie Harris.
On Monday, September 21 at 7pm, R. F. Kuang will visit The Music Hall's Historic Theater with her new novel, TAIPEI STORY.
College freshman Lily Chen is off to spend the summer in Taipei at an intensive language program like so many Chinese American students before her, hoping to connect with the culture she inherited but never fully understood. But a promising start quickly unravels as Lily struggles with feeling like a foreigner in a country she thought would feel like home. Then shocking news arrives: Lily's grandfather has passed away. The loss forces her to grapple with now-unanswerable questions about her family history. As Lily grieves, she's drawn into a journey of self-discovery—piecing together memories, stories, and silences over a series of hilarious and devastating attempts at connection.
Taipei Story asks: What if the diaspora fantasy of homecoming never comes true? What if learning a language can't bring you any closer to the people you're trying to reach? What if you search for your family's history, but your family doesn't want to share? What if you wait too long to ask the right questions? As Lily struggles for answers, her summer becomes a poignant search for understanding—of herself, her family, and the meaning of home.
The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by NHPR Cost of Living Reporter Jackie Harris, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall's Historic Theater at 28 Chestnut St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
About the Author
Rebecca F. Kuang is the #1 New York Times and #1 Sunday Times bestselling author of the Poppy War trilogy, Babel: An Arcane History, and Yellowface. Her work has won the Nebula, Locus, Crawford, and British Book Awards. A Marshall Scholar, she has an MPhil in Chinese Studies from Cambridge and an MSc in Contemporary Chinese Studies from Oxford. She is now pursuing a PhD in East Asian Languages and Literatures at Yale, where she studies diaspora, contemporary Sinophone literature, and Asian American literature.
|
Don Jovi
Claremont Opera House (9/26-9/26)
|
TONY (2026) The hit bio film about Anthony Bourdain. Starts Sept 10 – Free Bourdain book giveaway!
The Park Theatre (9/10-9/17)
|
Johnny Folsom 4
Claremont Opera House (11/14-11/14)
|
Comedian Bob Marley
Claremont Opera House (9/18-9/18)
|
Harvest and Rust
Claremont Opera House (10/17-10/17)
|
The Third Man
The Park Theatre (9/25-9/25)
|
GOLDFISH
Bridewell Theatre (11/03-11/07)
|
Come From Away
Weathervane Theatre (8/12-9/11)
|
Skynyrd's Hatchet
Claremont Opera House (10/03-10/03)
|
SKYNYRD’S HATCHET – The tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Molly Hatchet – Sept 19, 7:30pm
The Park Theatre (9/19-9/19)