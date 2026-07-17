SHE LOVES ME to Open at The Barnstormers Theatre in New Hampshire

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The Barnstormers Theatre will present the third production of their 96th season, She Loves Me. The feel-good musical opens on Thursday, July 23 and runs until August 1.

Inspired by the love story that also gave us the film You've Got Mail, She Loves Me features a delightful score by award-winning team Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The Barnstormers' production is directed and choreographed by Ilyse Robbins with music direction by Michael Ursua. Andrew O'Shanick and Selene Klasner star as love-struck pen pals Georg Nowak and Amalia Balish.

Included in the She Loves Me cast are four 2026 New Hampshire Theatre Alliance Outstanding Performance winners from last season's productions of Something Rotten and Front Row to Murder: Lee Hollis Busse (Steven Kodaly), Scott Cote (Ladislav Sipos), Jacob Erdody (Arpad Laszlo), and Doug Shapiro (Keller/Ensemble).

Rounding out the cast of performers are Aimee Doherty (Ilona Ritter) and ensemble members Sophie Pankhurst, Alex Jorth, Hannah Nye, Michael Jennings Mahoney, and Jordan Eagle.

Among the crew are Janie Howland (Scenic Designer), Karen Perlow (Lighting Designer), Clara Jean Kelly (Costume Designer), Zoey Gromadzin (Sound Designer), Shannon Sturgis (Resident Stage Manager), Meredith Beck (Assistant Stage Manager), and Camden Hornor (Intern Assistant Stage Manager).

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