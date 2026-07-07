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EUREKA DAY to Open at The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth, NH

Jonathan Spector's Tony-winning comedy is directed by Dori A. Robinson, starring Dale Place and Josh Evans.

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EUREKA DAY to Open at The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth, NH

The Barnstormers Theatre will present Eureka Day. The theatre's second production of the season opens on Thursday, July 9 and runs until July 18. Written by Jonathan Spector, the plot focuses on a progressive private school in Berkeley, California, that must debate whether to mandate vaccines following a mumps outbreak. The unique staging brings Zoom meetings - and the 'group chat' comments - to the forefront in a hilarious way.

Relatable characters in turbulent times. For longtime Barnstormers actor Dale Place (Don), the script brilliantly explores serious issues while being breathtakingly funny. 'For my money, this play is the most accurate take on modern American speech I can think of,' Place said. 'One scene in particular is the funniest thing I've seen in a long time.'

And while this is a comedy, for Director Dori A. Robinson, the heart of the play is in the deeply human characters. 'I think audiences will relate to all of them at different times. They will see themselves in these flawed, endearing, comical, and earnest people.'

Rounding out the talented cast are Josh Evans (Eli), Kira Sarai Helper (Carina), Kate Middleton (Suzanne), Miyuki Miyagi (Meiko), and Sierra Rein (Winter).

Joining Robinson on the production team are Shauwna Dias Grillo (Stage Manager), Hazel J. Peters (Assistant Stage Manager), David McQuillen Robertson (Scenic Designer), Karen Perlow (Lighting Designer), Danielle Best (Costume Designer), and Kimberly O'Loughlin (Sound & Projections Designer).

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